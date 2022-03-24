Tom Brady takes a dig at himself while promoting clothing brand

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn't taken himself too seriously since leaving the New England Patriots.

Often seen as a robot during press conferences and interviews for New England, his time in Tampa Bay has shown a lighter and funnier side of him.

He was at it again on social media while promoting his clothing brand on Twitter. Inspired by the man himself, Brady Brand is a collection of training gear to improve people's workouts.

While promoting his latest collection, the Buccaneers quarterback took a lighthearted dig at himself. In the Twitter post, a college athlete can be seen wearing the apparel, while a photo of himself in college is next to it.

He posted:

"The @bradybrand athletes in college... vs. me in college 😂😂 New drop is live now!"

It is clear that the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't taking himself too seriously as he embarks on his 23rd NFL season.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eye another Super Bowl

The 44-year-old lifting his seventh Super Bowl trophy.

When the seven-time Super Bowl champ announced his retirement after the season had ended, many thought that was the last time we would see the legendary quarterback on the field.

However, just over 40 days later, his competitive itch needed to be scratched, and he announced he would be returning to the Buccaneers.

After being eliminated from the playoffs at home by Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, it would not of been the ideal way for his storied career to end. He is returning for an unprecedented 23rd NFL season.

With Chris Godwin now locked away along with other pieces of the Bucs' Super Bowl puzzle, the NFC franchise is in a good spot to make it back to the postseason in 2022.

With other teams in their division not to the level of the Bucs, Brady could have a rather smooth ride to the playoffs by simply winning the division.

He's proven he can still play at a high level. With 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions, the 44-year-old was one of the favorites for the MVP award last season, which ultimately went to Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

With the 44-year-old under center, the Buccaneers are going to be a tough opponent for any team. No Brady-led team can be counted out of Super Bowl contention.

