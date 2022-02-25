How will Jimmy Garoppolo's rumored trade impact 49ers financially? NFL insider shares striking details

Jimmy Garoppolo's future in the NFL is a getting a lot of attention. When he moved from New England to San Francisco, he was thought to be the answer for the 49ers.

However, when the organization traded up in the draft to select Trey Lance with Pick 3, eyebrows were raised. Ever since then, Garoppolo's future with the 49ers has been bleak.

Many think that San Francisco will move on from the 30-year-old quarterback; however, trades are not simple. But a trade would help the 49ers retain the majority of its roster as they look to, again, compete for a Super Bowl.

David Lombardi of The Athletic posted on his Twitter timeline:

“A potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade represents the easiest path of doing business for the 49ers, as far as sustainable, robust roster construction.

He went on to state:

"In terms of building a 53-man roster, I currently see only 31 filled spots and $6 million to fill the remaining 22 and pay Deebo (Samuel)/(Nick) Bosa.”

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself A potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade represents the easiest path of doing business for the 49ers as far as sustainable, robust roster construction.



In terms of building a 53-man roster, I currently see only 31 filled spots and $6 million to fill the remaining 22 and pay Deebo/Bosa A potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade represents the easiest path of doing business for the 49ers as far as sustainable, robust roster construction. In terms of building a 53-man roster, I currently see only 31 filled spots and $6 million to fill the remaining 22 and pay Deebo/Bosa

49ers to restructure contracts, regardless of Garoppolo situation

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Regarding Lombardi's tweet, the 49ers are going to have to do some serious salary cap gymnastics in the offseason. With 22 players still needing to be re-signed and only six million dollars to do it with, some contracts are going to have to be seriously restructured.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3o8un9d The future is unclear for Jimmy Garoppolo. The future is unclear for Jimmy Garoppolo. 😯 thesco.re/3o8un9d https://t.co/1Ro0X9ujCq

At the time of this writing, the 49ers are just $4,478,456 over the cap for next season per overthecap.com. But as Lombardi allued to, Joey Bosa and Deebo Samuel need to get paid, and then if a suitable trade partner can be found for Garoppolo, his base salary for next year will be just over $24 million.

Given that Trey Lance still has a couple of years left on his rookie deal, moving off Garoppolo might be more out of necessity if Kyle Shanahan wants to get his other star players and give Lance some weapons on offense.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself To illustrate the nature of the math the 49ers are trying to balance out with their contracts this offseason, George Kittle's salary-cap hit has increased from $5.45m in 2021 to $16.01 in 2022. They backloaded the hits to fit other signings in 2020-21 but now face a bigger bill To illustrate the nature of the math the 49ers are trying to balance out with their contracts this offseason, George Kittle's salary-cap hit has increased from $5.45m in 2021 to $16.01 in 2022. They backloaded the hits to fit other signings in 2020-21 but now face a bigger bill

With Lance deemed to be the future of the franchise and with the roster built to win now, finding a trade for Jimmy G will be priority number one for San Francisco over the coming weeks and months.

Having gotten the team to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship appearance, many feel the 30-year-old is not the player to get the Niners over the hump. Lance may not be either, but given their cap situation and other stars needing a deserved pay raise, the 49ers will need to move on from the 30-year-old quarterback regardless.

Edited by Windy Goodloe