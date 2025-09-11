  • home icon
NFL insider sheds light on Chris Godwin's return timeline as Bucs WR practicing sparks buzz

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 11, 2025 17:28 GMT
NFL: SEP 07 Buccaneers at Falcons - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 07 Buccaneers at Falcons - Source: Getty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are without their key wide receiver, Chris Godwin, who suffered an ankle dislocation against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 last season. He had surgery, missed the rest of the season and started this season on injured reserve.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said that Godwin is expected to hit the practice field for the first time on Thursday. NFL reporter Judy Battista provided an update to Rapoport's tweet, stating Godwin won't play at least until October:

"Won’t play until October, this is part of Godwin working back into football shape."
Godwin will be limited at practice after his second surgery this offseason on his ankle. The Bucs are hopeful he can make his return by either Week 5 or Week 6.

Buccaneers showed loyalty to Chris Godwin in offseason

Despite the season-ending ankle injury and approaching his 30s, the Buccaneers signed Chris Godwin to a three-year, $66 million extension, with $44 million guaranteed. The Bucs could have easily let him walk/sign elsewhere in free agency, but they inked a deal that benefits both sides.

Godwin has been a productive wide receiver for the Buccaneers since being drafted in 2017. At the time, Godwin and Mike Evans were one of the best WR duos in the NFL for five-plus years.

Godwin recorded four seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards and amassed 579 catches for 7,266 yards and 39 receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Godwin recorded 50 catches for 576 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He was on pace to have a 100-reception, 1,000-yard receiving season before his season-ending ankle injury.

Whenever he makes his return, Chris Godwin will provide a boost for quarterback Baker Mayfield's offense. It remains to be seen if the comeback is in the cards over the next few weeks.

