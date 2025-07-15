NFL insider suggests Steelers offer Aaron Rodgers relief after Jets pressure 

Aaron Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. He led them to victory in Super Bowl XLV and established himself as a franchise legend. In April 2023, the quarterback was traded to the New York Jets. However, he suffered a season-ending injury during week 1 of his debut.

He did make a comeback as the team's starting quarterback last season. Though the quarterback could only muster a 5-12 record, leading to the team parting ways with him in February. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his future, the four-time NFL MVP agreed to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Rodgers prepares for his Steel City debut, NFL insider Albert Breer came forward to talk about the quarterback's 2025 campaign under Mike Tomlin. In an article for Sports Illustrated, he highlighted how Rodgers was a part of a young team with the Jets and was expected to help develop the talent on the roster. This did not work out in his favor.

However, the situation is a bit different in Pittsburgh. Breer believes Rodgers will enjoy the presence of veteran players in Steel City, and this, in turn, provides him a form of relief from the pressure of leading young men on the field.

"Conversely, in Pittsburgh, he's jumping on a moving train," Breer wrote via SI.com. "No one else on the team is in his 40s, but the guys he'll play with are much closer to being his peers... So, Rodgers is free to just come in and play quarterback."

Apart from Rodgers, the Steelers invested in bolstering their offense with the acquisition of WR DK Metcalf. The two-time Pro Bowler agreed to a five-year deal worth around $150 million. Most recently, the team also acquired CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith while parting ways with Minkah Fitzpatrick via a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to playing under Mike Tomlin's guidance

Amid his offseason preparations, Rodgers attended the recent Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament. At the event, he had an interview with the media.

During this discussion, he opened up about his excitement to play for the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

"Well, I just like the newness of it all," Rodgers said. "I'm excited about being with such a great franchise with the Hall of Fame coach (Tomlin), and I've enjoyed getting to know Arthur Smith, our coordinator... It's a great fanbase and I'm just excited to get back out there and finish (my career) the right way."

The Steelers also acquired ex-Ohio State star Will Howard in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft. Their season opener against the Jets is scheduled to be played in September.

