“That blows up the relationship” - NFL insider thinks Matt Ryan and Falcons’ partnership was doomed the moment the team entertained Deshaun Watson 

Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts by the Atlanta Falcons in a shocking twist to the 2022 NFL offseason. The longtime veteran quarterback spent his entire career with the Falcons and wasn't considered a player on the trade block entering the offseason.

According to NFL insider Mike Florio, things appeared to change when the Falcons became involved as one of the teams making a bid for Deshaun Watson in the trade market with the Houston Texans. Here's what Florio had to say about Ryan's situation during his segment on Pro Football Talk.

“So they were together until Deshaun Watson, as you said last week, reaches out to the Falcons to say ‘I want you to come to the table with these other three teams.’ That blows up the relationship between the Falcons and Matt Ryan. When the Falcons say, ‘Huh, wait, okay, we'll do it.; That's it. That ended it. They crossed the Rubicon. It was over. And yesterday the trade to Indianapolis was just cleaning up the mess that was created last week." - Mike Florio

Florio explained that it shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise that Ryan wanted out of Atlanta after the Falcons tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson.

So you know, I mean, like I feel sorry for anybody who just kind of pays kind of casual attention because yesterday afternoon they had been like ‘what the hell is this? Matt Ryan traded to the Colts.? What?’ But if you pay close attention to it, and those of you who watch the show every day are and thank you for that. You're not surprised by it.” - Mike Florio

In short, Florio explained that Ryan was insulted beyond repair when the Falcons tried to acquire Deshaun Watson. When the Falcons ultimately failed to land Watson, it was too late to fix the problem they created with Ryan, which resulted in him being traded to the Colts.

Matt Ryan's career with the Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Ryan is the most accomplished quarterback in the Atlanta Falcons franchise history. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and one NFL MVP award to be selected to the Pro Bowl four times. He helped the Falcons win the 2016 NFC Championship and appeared in the Super Bowl.

