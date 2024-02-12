NFL insider throws wrench in Cowboys' Mike Zimmer plan as ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan stakes his claim

Who between Rex Ryan and Mike Zimmer will become the next defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys?

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter informed yesterday during the "Sunday NFL Countdown" pregame show that the Cowboys have confirmed Zimmer as their next defensive coordinator.

On-air, Ryan, a top candidate to land the join, disputed Schefter's claims and said that Zimmer's deal wasn't finalized yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show a day later on Monday morning, Schefter corrected his report:

"I knew from speaking to various people in Las Vegas this week, the Cowboys, they didn't like Rex, they loved Rex. Jerry Jones, when he got done listening to Rex, was like, 'I was ready to run through a wall with that guy.' Mike Zimmer's deal isn't done yet, and they've reached back out to Rex ... Ultimately, I do think it will get done with Zimmer."

"But I'd like to amend my report and say it's not done with Zimmer. Not yet. So that's some drama."

Expand Tweet

Rex Ryan and Mike Zimmer's coaching history

Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

It seems Mike Zimmer or Rex Ryan will be the Dallas Cowboys' next defensive coordinator.

Dallas may be torn on who to select between the two. Each coach can argue their case.

Zimmer began his coaching career in the NFL with the Cowboys. He joined the team as its assistant/nickels coach in 1994 and eventually became their defensive coordinator from 2000-2006. He also occasionally went against head coach Mike McCarthy during a season when the two were HCs in the NFC North.

Zimmer has made the postseason three times as an HC and has a 74-59-1 career record.

Ryan has an NFL coaching career record of 65-68 with a postseason record of 4-2. He led the New York Jets to two AFC championship appearances in his first two seasons as an HC. He hasn't coached since his two-year stint with the Bills but contacted McCarthy about the opportunity.

Dallas' defense allowed just 18.5 points per game and gave up 299.7 total yards per game, both fifth-best in the NFL last season. You can see why Zimmer and Ryan want to help lead the defense.

Should the Cowboys hire Mike Zimmer or Rex Ryan?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Adam Schefter, the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.