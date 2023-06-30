The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2023 NFL season with expectations of being Super Bowl contenders, especially according to Jerry Jones. There are reasons to be optimistic about their outlook, including making it to the NFL playoffs in each of the last two seasons and advancing to the divisional round last year.

After a solid 2023 NFL offseason that focused on filling major holes in their roster, many around the league are high on the Cowboys' chances this year. NFL journalist Mike Jones is not one of them. Jones recently wrote a piece in The Athletic detailing why he believes Dallas is one of the most overhyped teams entering the 2023 NFL season.

Here's what Mike Jones had to say:

"This year’s scapegoat is departed offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Coach Mike McCarthy believes that the offense will be better under his direction. However, McCarthy’s demise in Green Bay came amid criticism that his offense was unimaginative, out of date and predictable. Is this the year he gets his groove back?

"The acquisition of Brandin Cooks could help, but the Cowboys likely will miss Ezekiel Elliott, at the very least as a goal-line threat. (He had 12 rushing touchdowns last season.) They also could miss tight end Dalton Schultz. The defense should again thrive under Dan Quinn’s direction, but it’s debatable whether Dak Prescott has enough support to take the Cowboys on a deep playoff run."

Mike Jones also listed the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers as other teams he believes are being overhyped this year. He doesn't believe that Dallas did enough during the offseason to rise to the next level.

Most would agree that the Cowboys' three biggest needs at the start of the offseason were another wide receiver, a legitimate second cornerback, and a run stuffer. They addressed all three, adding vertical-threat Brandin Cooks, former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, and run-stopping specialist Mazi Smith.

Regardless of what the team added this year, Mike Jones doesn't believe it's enough to overcome the losses of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz. He thinks this leaves Dak Prescott in a difficult spot to finally overcome the championship drought in Dallas and bring home their long-awaited sixth Super Bowl ring.

When was the last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowl rings in eight appearances during their storied franchise history. They won their first two rings in the 1970s decade led by the legendary duo of head coach Tom Landry and quarterback Roger Staubach.

The other three rings in Dallas' history came after Jerry Jones officially purchased the franchise in 1989. He built one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history for the 1990s decade, resulting in three Super Bowl rings. The final one came at the conclusion of the 1995 NFL season. They have failed to return to another one since then, let alone win it. Their active drought stands at 28 years.

