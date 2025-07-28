NFL legend Barry Sanders shares heartfelt tribute for Deion Sanders as Coach Prime successfully defeats cancer

NFL legend Barry Sanders celebrated fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders's terrific news on Monday. The two-time Super Bowl champion disclosed the health issue he dealt with during the offseason, confirming he is now healthy and ready for the 2025 season with the Colorado Buffaloes.In Monday's press conference, Coach Prime said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He had a bladder tumor removed during the offseason and is now cancer-free, his medical team announced. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany commented under ESPN's Instagram post, including LeSean McCoy and fellow running back Barry Sanders. The Detroit Lions legend sent a brief yet powerful message to the former cornerback.&quot;I am clapping - live you brother @deionsanders,&quot; the running back wrote.Barry Sanders' comment to congratulate Deion Sanders. (Credit: IG/ESPN)Deion Sanders appeared in a packed Touchdown Club in the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Accompanied by Dr. Janet Kukreja, the director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Sanders answered some questions regarding his health.“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” Sanders, who rejected to answer questions about his health during the Big 12 media day, said. “That was a fight, but we made it.”He also said he had lost about 25 pounds, joking that he now looked like his best version during his playing days.“I was like Atlanta Falcons Prime at one point.”The mystery surrounding his health and his decision to isolate himself in his Dallas house led to speculation from fans. He's not the only NFL legend to deal with cancer, as Randy Moss revealed at the end of 2024 that his doctors spotted cancer cells in his bile duct during a Thanksgiving Day procedure.Fortunately, both Deion Sanders and Moss are healthy and ready to resume their respective duties.Deion Sanders shared his approach to his cancer diagnosisDeion Sanders shared emotional details of his diagnosis and the process he went through to be fully healthy. While some believed he might have &quot;stared death in the face,&quot; Sanders had a different approach.“I didn’t stare death in the face, I stared life in the face,” Sanders said. “You think I’m playing when I tell you, 'I’m God’s guy.' I really am. I’m allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach and bless people with the words, with the energy, with that thing that God gave me. So, I never thought about no death.&quot;After a 9-4 record in the 2024 season, Sanders and the Buffaloes are ready to take their game to new heights.