NFL legend Calvin Johnson sends Travis Hunter clear message over financial implications regarding major career crossroads

With the NFL draft creeping up, there are more than a few decisions teams will have to make at the top of the draft order. One of those decisions pertains to what to do with Colorado star Travis Hunter.

Hunter, who locked horns with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in the Heisman race before eventually winning the award, suited up on both sides of the ball en route to winning the trophy but it appears NFL teams are hesitant to see him play both cornerback and wide receiver given the toll it would take in a 17-game season.

With a decision potentially looming on playing just one position, legendary wide receiver Calvin 'Megatron' Johnson had some words of advice for the Colorado standout.

“He’s a great corner. He has awesome ball skills. If we’re talking about that paycheck, he might wanna play receiver," Johnson said on Up and Adams.

"I say that because you’re gonna get worn down playing both sides of the ball. But if they’re able to limit him and get him a certain amount of plays so he can be out there when the time it matters the most, that might be the best way to go about it if he’s going to play both sides of the ball.”

What the league thinks of Travis Hunter's ability as a wide receiver

Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline reported a few nuggets and then some from the NFL Combine this week. One of his reports included an eye-opening tidbit about how the league views Travis Hunter the wide receiver.

Pauline reported that several teams don't have Hunter as one of the top-four pass catchers in this draft class. Instead, most of the league has Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, Penn State TE Tyler Warren, Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan and Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka ahead of Hunter at the spot.

In his latest mock draft, Pauline has Hunter landing with the New England Patriots at #4, finally giving Drake Maye a legitimate weapon to work with.

At this point, however, Hunter could be off the board by the time the Pats are on the clock.

