NFL MVP Odds tracker: Latest on Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott and more 

The 2023 NFL season is nearing its end and through 15 weeks, the MVP race has a clear front-runner. Entering the season, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were the favorites to win the award. Yet, through 15 weeks, they are not even in the top five, and instead, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite to win the MVP.

Ahead of Week 16, here's a look at the MVP odds:

2023 NFL MVP odds for Week 16

As of Dec. 18, the top four candidates to win the MVP are all quarterbacks and it appears to be a two-horse race between Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson.

However, with three more weeks left, plenty could change, but right now, Purdy is the front-runner to win the NFL MVP, and here are the top 10.

Brock Purdy -190 Lamar Jackson +450 Dak Prescott +450 Jalen Hurts +1100 Christian McCaffrey +1200 Josh Allen +1400 Patrick Mahomes +2200 Tyreek Hill +2500 Tua Tagovailoa +2500 Jared Goff +10000

At -190, oddsmakers are giving Brock Purdy a 65.5% chance of winning the MVP, while Jackson and Prescott have an 18.2% chance of winning the award, at their current odds.

Purdy has led the San Francisco 49ers to an 11-3 record, which is tied for the best record in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. This season, Purdy is 268-for-384 for 3,795 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

3 Dark Horse candidates for NFL MVP 2023

1] Josh Allen

Josh Allen is a dark horse to win the MVP

Outside of the top three candidates to win NFL MVP, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be a top dark horse to win the award.

Allen is currently sixth in MVP odds at +1400 which implies a 6.7% chance of winning the award. However, if the Bills can run the table, and potentially win the AFC East, Allen would immediately be back in the conversation to be the MVP, especially after how the season started.

2] Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has a 7.7% chance of winning MVP

Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best player in the NFL, but the San Francisco 49ers running back is fifth in MVP odds at +1200.

McCaffrey has rushed for 1,292 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, while also adding 509 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

3] Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill's MVP odds took a hit after the Miami Dolphins wide receiver couldn't play on Sunday due to an injury.

Hill is currently eighth in MVP odds and has a 3.8% chance of winning the award. If Hill had not missed Week 15, he would likely have been in the top five as this season he has recorded 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Who was the last non-QB to win NFL MVP?

The last non-QB to win the NFL MVP was in 2012 when Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won the award.

Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns to win the MVP.

In the past 20 years, a quarterback has won the MVP award 17 times, with running backs winning it three times.

