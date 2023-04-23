Patrick Mahomes is one of the most well-known faces in the NFL and has a massive following on Twitter. However, the two-time NFL MVP lost his verification on the social media app and many others. This caused Mahomes to tweet out to Twitter CEO Elon Musk about wanting his blue checkmark back.

Musk seems to have seen the quarterback as things have been restored. The Chiefs star acknowledged the Twitter CEO for the verification on Twitter, thanking him for returning his blue checkmark back.

Many have opposed Musk's Twitter Blue plan, which would have users pay $8 a month for a verified checkmark. Yet, some users have seen the feature back on their page and claim they didn't pay for the feature like Patrick Mahomes. Overall, thousands of celebrities and NFL players are without verification.

Patrick Mahomes and the return of his blue checkmark. Credit: @PatrickMahomes (Twitter)

Twitter had more than 420K verified accounts before Musk removed the feature. Twitter’s initial verification program aimed to help individuals know that a high-profile user was exactly who they were.

How many Twitter followers does Patrick Mahomes Have?

The Kansas City Chiefs star has legions of fans on Twitter among his 2.4 million followers. Mahomes has more followers than the main Twitter page for the Chiefs (2.3 million).

Yet, the two-time Super Bowl winner has slightly fewer followers than recently retired quarterback Tom Brady, who has three million followers. Mahomes' popularity comes from being one of the best players in the NFL over the last couple of seasons.

The 27-year-old's massive presence could also be thanks to his wife and high school sweetheart, Brittany Mahomes. Brittany shares her various opinions on her Twitter page, which has over 327K followers. Time will tell if he'll reach near Brady's mark on social media during the upcoming 2023 season.

