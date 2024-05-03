NFL Network employees lose jobs as league shifts live viewing schedule in 2024: Report

The NFL Network, owned and operated by the National Football League, has made big personnel changes. On Friday morning, news broke that the NFL had recently laid off several network employees.

First reported by Front Office Sports, the news also includes a change in on-air programming for the 2024 NFL season. While nothing is set in stone yet, "NFL Total Access" is expected to air its final broadcast sometime this month.

The league is trying to cut costs to run the NFL Network. The popular "Good Morning Football" wrapped up its live shows in New York City last month. It will now move to the network studios in Los Angeles, California.

This move was said to be more cost-effective than airing it from the East Coast. The network has yet to confirm whether the "Good Morning Football" cast will remain the same.

Michael Irvin among NFL Network employees not returning

On Friday morning, NFL Network announced it will not renew Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin's contract. The Super Bowl winner had been employed by the network since 2009 and appeared on the Sunday morning pre-game show.

The NFL Network had suspended Irvin in February 2023 just days before the Super Bowl after a hotel employee accused him of harassment. No charges were filed against Irvin, and he returned to the network at the start of the 2023 NFL season. This news of the contract renewal comes a year after that.

Irvin is the latest big-name on-air personality who won't return to the network. In early April, NFL Network laid off four well-known on-air personalities. Andrew Siciliano, who hosted "NFL Total Access" each weekday and covered the NFL training camp, won't return.

Melissa Stark will no longer host some of the NFL's big events, including the NFL Honors show. She will, however, remain with NBC as the Sunday Night Football sideline reporter.

James Palmer and Will Selva were also laid off from the network. Palmer was a part of breaking news and NFL coverage each season dating back to 2015. Selva had spent time as a co-host on "Good Morning Football" and appeared on other network shows since being hired in 2013.