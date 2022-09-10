NFL News Round-up: No contract for Lamar Jackson, Michael Gallup out of Sunday Night Football and more - September 9, 2022

The NFL season is officially underway. Last night saw the Buffalo Bills blow out the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as the season got off to a superb start.

In terms of news, it is really amping up now that the new football year has started. Yesterday, we saw Aaron Rodgers give his thoughts on the NFC North title. He stated that all the other teams think this is their year as the Packers seem to be less-than without Davante Adams.

We also saw Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay both sign new contract extensions that will keep them at the franchise until 2026.

That brings us to today's news, September 9.

The deadline for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree on a new contract has come and gone. The situation continues to leave many fans rather nervy regarding what the season holds.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup was officially ruled out for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to recover from his ACL injury. The Steelers have announced they are paying tribute to Dwayne Haskins this year by wearing decals with the number 3 (Haskins' number) on them.

Here are some of the main headlines around the NFL as of September 9.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens fail to agree on new deal

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The deadline was Friday. It came and went with no deal agreed. Exactly what this means for the team and Jackson this year is unknown, but surely all parties would have preferred to get a deal done.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement about failing to agree to a new deal with their franchise quarterback. It reads:

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson. We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Michael Gallup out of NFL season opener

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This was something that most Cowboys fans knew was going to happen. Receiver Michael Gallup won't be risked in the home opener against the Buccaneers.

Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar



Gallup was expectedly ruled out of Week 1 but returned to practice — individual drills — this week.



Next week: TBD. Michael Gallup will likely “be back sooner than most people think” — per #Cowboys exec Stephen Jones to @1053thefan Gallup was expectedly ruled out of Week 1 but returned to practice — individual drills — this week.Next week: TBD. Michael Gallup will likely “be back sooner than most people think” — per #Cowboys exec Stephen Jones to @1053thefan. Gallup was expectedly ruled out of Week 1 but returned to practice — individual drills — this week. Next week: TBD.

There is no point in rushing Gallup back from his ACL injury, given it is the first week of the NFL season. Dallas has some serious holes in their receiving core, with Ceedee Lamb the only top-tier receiver for Dak Prescott to throw to. Other inexperienced players in rookie Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown and KaVontae Turpin will have a hefty workload against a stout Buccaneers defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins in 2022

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the late Dwayne Haskins by wearing the number 3 decals on their helmets for the 2022-23 NFL season. Haskins tragically lost his life on April 9 after he was hit by a vehicle. He was just 24.

Burt Lauten @SteelersPRBurt The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. https://t.co/zaSqAJm1hv

Haskins was starting to find his way in the NFL after moving from Washington in 2020. He was Ben Roethlisberger's backup last season, but did not see any gametime. However, he was progressing well in his quarterback play in practice.

