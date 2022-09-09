NFL News Roundup: Buffalo Bills defeat Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers gives thoughts on NFC North race, and more | September 8, 2022

The first game of the NFL season is officially done as the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills fought it out at SoFi Stadium, with the Bills picking up a big win.

Prior to the opening game of the season, fans had plenty of news to bite their teeth into. On September 7, NFL veteran Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the league after 12 seasons.

Lamar Jackson put down Friday, September 9, as the deadline for contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens. If no deal is reached by then, the quarterback could postpone talks until next offseason to focus on the ongoing campaign.

That brings us to the news as of September 8.

The Buffalo Bills torched the L.A. Rams 31-10 in a dominant display at SoFi Stadium thanks to a simply sensational performance from Josh Allen.

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers has provided his thoughts on fellow NFC North teams. Many franchises believe this is their year to dethrone the Packers as division champs. Without Davante Adams, many feel Green Bay is there for the taking.

LA Rams duo Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have both signed contract extensions, keeping them with the reigning NFL champions until 2026.

Here are some of the main headlines around the NFL as of Sept. 7.

Bills take down Super Bowl champs

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

The team many have picked to win this year's Super Bowl ran into SoFi Stadium and blitzed the LA Rams 31-10. Josh Allen was just about perfect for the Buffalo Bills as he threw the ball as will and ran it down the Rams' throat.

The win was the perfect way to start the year for the Bills as they were dominant in every phase. The Rams, meanwhile, clearly missed Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. as they looked a shadow of the team that won it all last year.

Aaron Rodgers gives thoughts on NFC North title

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have had a strangle hold on the NFC North, winning the division in the last three seasons and eight times in the last 11 years.

With the Packers losing Davante Adams, a part of the fear factor has gone from Green Bay. Many believe the Minnesota Vikings could win the division this time around.

However, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not concerned with the outside noise. The 38-year opined that every other NFC North team feels like every year is their year, and don't end up winning the division. Rodgers said via NFL.com:

"All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, 'This is our year to win the North.' Hasn't really been the case during my time, for the most part."

The Packers will travel to face off against the Vikings to open their 2022 NFL season.

Sean McVay and Les Snead sign extensions

Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans

The LA Rams have rewarded head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead for their efforts by re-signing the duo. Per NFL.com, both have signed contracts that run through 2026.

Both McVay (joined in 2017) and Snead (joined in 2012) have done exceptional jobs since joining the Rams. It all culminated in a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

