NFL News Roundup: Lamar Jackson provides update on contract talks, Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12 seasons, and more | September 7, 2022,

We are extremely close to the start of the new NFL season as the Buffalo Bills take on the defending Super Bowl champions in the L.A. Rams on September 8.

The excitement around the league, not only for Thursday night's game, but the entire Week 1 schedule is off the charts. Having had to bide their time through various offseason rumors, training camps and preseason games, fans will finally get a taste of the real stuff.

As far as the news goes, September 6 saw some big headlines. Tom Brady gave an insight into the type of motivation he has given his makeshift offensive line ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Dallas Cowboys.

John Harbaugh stated that Lamar Jackson is "all in" despite the 25-year-old not having the new deal that he craves.

That brings us to September 7, which also came with plenty of important stories.

Staying on the Jackson contract course, the quarterback offered an update on talks between himself and the organization. Meanwhile, veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders has retired from the NFL after 12 seasons.

In good news for the Bills ahead of opening night, tight end Dawson Knox has signed a new four-year deal with the AFC franchise.

Here are some of the main headlines around the NFL as of Sept. 7.

Emmanuel Sanders retires from the NFL

Emmanuel Sanders has called time on a fantastic 12-year career

Emmanuel Sanders has called time on his illustrious NFL career. Drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, the 35-year-old took a while to get going, but tore the league apart in 2014.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



announces his retirement as a Bronco: “I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.” @ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: “I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: https://t.co/q1QTmy673s

He finished his career as a Super Bowl champion and a two-time Pro Bowler. In his 12 seasons, Sanders finished with 704 receptions, 9,245 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson offers contract update

Lamar Jackson has spoken about his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens

Entering his fifth-year option, Lamar Jackson has been looking for a new contract and has set a deadline of Friday, September 9, to get the situation sorted. The 25-year-old spoke to reporters on Wednesday, September 7, and said that both sides are still in talks.

Jackson said via Mark Maske of the Washington Post:

"As of right now, we're still talking. The week's not over yet. But soon. Soon [there will] probably be a deadline, probably [will] be cut off after this week."

Whether or not a new deal is reached in the coming days remains to be seen. The Ravens will take on the New York Jets in their 2022 NFL season opener on Sunday, September 11.

Dawson Knox signs extension with Bills

Dawson Knox in action during the Buffalo Bills' Training Camp

Dawson Knox has put pen to paper on a new four-year, $53.6 million deal with $31 million fully guaranteed with the Buffalo Bills.

The tight end is coming off his best-ever season in the NFL after he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. He remains one of Josh Allen's go-to players alongside Stefon Diggs.

The 25-year-old spoke to Nick Snook of the Buffalo News to express his happiness after landing a new deal. Knox said:

“Very, very excited. Just very thankful to the Pegulas and to Brandon Beane and just my agent for getting everything going. I mean, I love the city of Buffalo.”

He added:

“It couldn’t be a better football city. I fell in love with the fans, with just the culture here. So, I knew I wanted to be here for as long as I possibly could be.”

Knox is expected to play a key role in the Bills' season-opener against the L.A. Rams on Thursday, September 8.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Nick Snook of Buffalonews.com, Mark Maske of the Washington Post and H/T Sportskeeda.

