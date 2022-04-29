NFL News Roundup - A.J. Brown traded to the Eagles; Malik Willis snubbed by teams in first-round of draft and more - April 29, 2022

After more mock drafts than you can shake a stick at, the NFL draft finally began Thursday. The draft is one of the most exciting items on the league calendar, and this year's event in Las Vegas didn't disappoint.

We saw a record number of trades in the first round. We also saw two prominent wide receivers get traded, none of which were Deebo Samuel. The draft was a night to remember, and here are the most notable storylines to come out of the annual spectacular.

A.J. Brown traded to the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown was on the trade block for the last month leading into last night's draft. The 24-year-old wide receiver is an electrifying talent entering the final season of his rookie contract. After the Tennessee Titans declined to pay him the money he thought he was worth, the Titans dealt him to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday.

The Eagles gave up just a third-round pick and the 18th overall pick for the rising star. The Eagles then signed him to a four-year contract extension worth $56 million in guarantees.

It was no secret the Eagles were in the market for a wide receiver to pair with last year's first-round rookie, Devonta Smith. The Eagles came away with the most proven player of the night and someone that gives Jalen Hurts no more excuses not to succeed.

Malik Willis snubbed by teams in first round of draft

Liberty QB Malik Willis at the NFL Combine

Another well-publicized story ahead of the NFL draft was the lack of excitement surrounding this year's rookie class of quarterbacks. Malik Willis was the majority of scouts' top-ranked quarterback ahead of Kenny Pickett.

Ultimately, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the only team to draft a quarterback in the first round. They chose the Pitt prospect, Pickett, over Willis, who many considered to have a higher ceiling of the two.

Willis took to Twitter to react to being snubbed and seemed to have a light-hearted attitude towards his fate.

Malik Willis @malikwillis Omg what happened to malik Omg what happened to malik 😂😂😂

Willis figures to be atop the boards and one of the first players taken in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

What else happened during the NFL draft?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown

The rest of the first round of the NFL draft provided just as much excitement. The first player trade of the night saw the Arizona Cardinals trade for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy to find out the news.

NFL history was made on more than one occasion in the draft. The nine first-round trades were the most in the league's history.

In addition, the Georgia Bulldogs broke a draft record for the most defensive players drafted in the first round in history. That was without stud linebacker Nakobe Dean being in that pool as well.

Thursday didn't disappoint, and Friday projects to provide as many thrills and trades to watch out for as we got on Thursday.

Edited by Nick Goodling