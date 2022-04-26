NFL News Roundup: Bears WR arrested for reckless driving with child in car; Kirk Herbstreit set to miss 2022 Draft and more - 26 April 2022

The NFL news cycle continues to spin at an accelerated speed. With the draft two days away, numerous developments around the league are transpiring.

On Monday, there was a surprising amount of news that wasn't draft-oriented. An NFL player was arrested, a longtime analyst announced his status for the draft, and more.

This is the news roundup from what was a busy Monday around the league.

Bears WR arrested for reckless driving with child in car

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday for reckless driving. Pringle was caught by the Florida Highway Patrol doing donuts in his orange Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Pringle had a suspended license and a child in his car. The wide receiver was taken to prison after verbally confronting officers at the scene.

This isn't a good look for Pringle, who just signed his first major contract in the NFL. Pringle spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Kirk Herbstreit set to miss 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is synonymous with the company. The longtime college football analyst delivered the unfortunate news through his Twitter account on Monday.

The 52-year-old announced that he has a blood clot, meaning he won't be able to attend the NFL draft. Herbstreit has been a mainstay of ESPN's draft coverage over the years. Herbstreit vowed to return to the draft next year.

Hopefully, Herbstreit can overcome this medical issue sooner rather than later. The longtime analyst signed a deal this offseason to join Al Michaels as the new Thursday Night Football broadcast team for Amazon. Big things lay ahead for Herbstreit in the NFL.

Fan puts Tom Brady's record-setting 624th touchdown ball up for auction

Tom Brady has made NFL history on more occasions than we can remember at this point. One of his history-making moments came against the Carolina Panthers last season when he threw an NFL record 624th career passing touchdown.

Mike Evans gave the ball to a fan in the stands, Janice Green, who owned a piece of history. However, after Brady announced his return from retirement, the ball lost a lot of its value.

Green took the ball to Heritage Auctions in Dallas on Saturday to put the ball up for auction. As much as she'll miss having the football, it's likely to net her a pretty penny in return on the auction market.

