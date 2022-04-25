What happened to Byron Pringle? Bears WR arrested for reckless driving with suspended license

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday (April 23) for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. The report indicated that Pringle was doing doughnuts on a public road with his child inside the vehicle.

The receiver recently signed a one-year deal with the Bears after spending the last three seasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

What are the expectations for the Chicago Bears in 2022?

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears franchise took a major step towards making amends for a past mired in futility at the quarterback position. They are the only NFL franchise without a 4,000 yard passer, so it has been of the utmost importance for the "Monsters of the Midway" to upgrade in that position.

The team did just that by drafting quarterback Justin Fields in the first-round of last year's NFL Draft. Despite a rocky rookie season, the sky is the limit for the former star of the Ohio State University Buckeyes.

The Bears made another significant move in the offseason by firing former head coach Matt Nagy, who arrived from the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2018.

Much was expected of Nagy once he arrived in the Windy City, but he proved to be a poor developer of quarterbacks. This became evident after he failed to develop former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team now continues to be in a rebuilding mode of sorts after releasing former receiver Allen Robinson, their best offensive player over the past few seasons. The team also lost perennial All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Without Mack, the pressure will be on the defense to step up and continue to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

The team will once again rely heavily on linebacker Robert Quinn, who set the team's all-time sack record last season with 18. In doing so, he bested Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent.

Chicago is currently without any top-tier talent at skill positions, so expectations aren't high for them in 2022. A much more realistic approach for fans of the franchise would be to look for Fields to continue to develop under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Fields is the ultimate playmaker as he can make every throw on the field while dazzling opponents with his blinding speed. Chicago will hope to be ahead of schedule next season and perhaps compete for an outside shot at making the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.

