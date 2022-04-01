The 2022 NFL Draft could prove to be vital for Patrick Mahomes to establish a dynasty with Kansas City Chiefs 

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2022 NFL Draft with a roster that most in the league can only dream of, yet following the decision to trade away Tyreek Hill, the team is at, somewhat, of a crossroads.

Patrick Mahomes is well on course for a Hall of Fame career at Arrowhead Stadium, but as we’ve seen more than ever this offseason, a quarterback with an elite status isn’t going to be happy playing for a team that isn’t winning, and teams don’t want to waste money on a quarterback when they don’t have a shot.

Now, irrespective of what happens in the 2022 NFL Draft, any such conversation is years away for the Kansas City Chiefs, yet it is the moves they could make in the draft which may well prove vital in Mahomes establishing a dynasty over a long period with the franchise.

Kansas City Chiefs need to replace Tyreek Hill

You’re not going to be able to find a player who can immediately come in and be as productive as Tyreek Hill was for the six years he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His partnership with Mahomes was as big a factor as any in the Chiefs’ rise to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2020 and 2021.

The sheer speed of the receiver bought Mahomes time during scramble plays, and rather than having to give up on a play, the receiver would be able to run into space and receive the football.

Hill’s presence, also, gave Mahomes the option to take a surprise shot downfield in situations where the Kansas City Chiefs' offense was backed up, which was crucial in the 2020 season when the offensive line wasn’t as strong as it is today.

Teams might think they had the Chiefs penned in on third down, yet Hill would sprint into an opening downfield, and all of a sudden, they were in scoring position.

Drafting a receiver who can deliver something similar to Hill is imperative for the Chiefs this offseason.

With two successive picks at 29 and 30, it’s unlikely that the primary receivers in the class will be available. They don’t have a shot at Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Chris Olave, or Jameson Williams, and if the draft shakes up any further they may even miss out on Jahan Dotson out of Penn State.

However, one player in the draft perfectly fits into what the Kansas City Chiefs need to take Hill’s place, and that is Tyquan Thornton.

The receiver out of Baylor ran an unofficial 4.21 40-yard dash time, which would have been the quickest ever to be recorded at the combine.

Controversy has followed with the official time being clocked at 4.28; however, many believe it was closer to the original number.

This is incredible speed, the fastest receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft is Thornton, and this could make up for a lot.

Hill was so devastating primarily because of his speed, only learning the nature of his craft after his first two seasons in the NFL.

If the Kansas City Chiefs can teach Thornton how to do that, they have got themselves a player capable of being just as impactful for them as Hill was, and it will keep the offense strong for years to come.

Kansas City Chiefs have to make difficult decisions

Being one of the best teams in the NFL puts you into inevitable cap difficulty. With the wide receiver market set so high by the Davante Adams trade, it was simply too good an opportunity for the Chiefs to pass up to trade Hill, especially with rookie picks having a four-year contract on relatively low pay.

Right here and now, the Kansas City Chiefs are more than good enough to reach another Super Bowl with Mahomes throwing to Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Hill has just turned 28, and with speed being such a key part of his repertoire, it’s difficult to see him being as impactful two to three years down the line when his body naturally slows down.

Thornton will be 22 by the time the 2022 NFL season begins. Let’s just say, for example, that he has two solid years with the Chiefs, if they draft him. He’ll still only be 24 and have two years left on a rookie contract and be ready to star as WR1 in Mahomes’ offense.

“I’m not just trying to be a speed guy, I’m trying to show people I can be a complete WR.” Tyquan Thornton wanted to take his 4.2 speed and show it through his route running and pass catching ability. “I’m not just trying to be a speed guy, I’m trying to show people I can be a complete WR.”

It may be a difficult decision for fans to accept now, and a difficult one for the front office to make, but these are the moves that facilitate a dynasty, rather than seeing a team sink without a trace after a couple of years of success.

It’s time for the Kansas City Chiefs to stack the deck for Mahomes

As previously mentioned, the Chiefs are in a good position for the next couple of years, but there will come a time when it is difficult to keep paying an aging Kelce, as well as the expensively assembled O-Line.

In 2022, the Chiefs have the luxury of drafting for the future to ensure Mahomes has options on offense for years to come.

Multiple receivers could be taken, while it is also important that they add weapons to their running game.

Kenneth Walker III could be available at the 50th overall pick, and the Michigan State running back would give the Kansas City Chiefs a real rushing option, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire possibly moving to more of a receiving target.

Managing Kelce’s time on the field is going to become necessary, too, and drafting a tight end in the first three days of the draft could be a really positive move for KC.

Greg Dulcich, out of UCLA, stands out as a possible third-round steal, with his frame creating incredible opportunities to overmatch defenders, and he will also be a player that’s only going to get better in time.

The Kansas City Chiefs need not panic ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. They’re going to be a good team no matter what next season, yet this is the perfect chance to build long-term weapons around Mahomes and give the best quarterback they’ve had in a generation the tools to build a dynasty with the franchise. He has the talent; now, he just needs the help.

