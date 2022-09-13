NFL News Roundup: Elijah Mitchell to miss a couple of weeks with knee injury, Seattle Seahawks defeat Denver Broncos and more - September 12, 2022

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books. Josh Allen and the Bills got it started on Thursday night against the Rams. On Sunday, we saw several games go down to the wire.

Denver and Seattle closed out Week 1 with a tight and tense affair, but it was the home team, led by Geno Smith, that came out on top 16-17.

Yesterday, September 11, we saw the first NFL Sunday of the year produce some sensational games that ended with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doing a number on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, winning 19-3.

We also saw the injury bug hit Pittsburgh, and it hit them hard. Superstar defensive end T.J. Watt suffered what is thought to be a serious pectoral injury. Watt is seeking a second opinion on his injury. If he requires surgery, it will likely end his season. If he doesn't, he could return in six weeks.

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in his team's 19-3 win over Dallas. After catching three passes for 35 yards, Godwin hurt his hamstring by reaching down for a pass (which he completed) before leaving the game and not returning.

Also, San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in his team's loss to the Chicago Bears. It is expected that Mitchell will miss a couple of weeks.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL on September 12.

Seattle defeats Denver in close encounter to close out NFL Week 1

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The final game of Week 1 went down to the wire. Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks came out on top 16-17. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give Seattle the win.

Russell Wilson's homecoming was spoiled in what was a great game. Geno Smith played superbly, and Wilson drove his team down to field goal range. Unfortunately, the kick was missed, and Seattle escaped Week 1 of the NFL season with a win.

Elijah Mitchell to miss a couple of weeks with knee injury

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt a blow after Week 1 of the NFL season. They've lost running back Elijah Mitchell for a couple of weeks due to a knee injury. Mitchell injured his knee in the 49ers loss to the Chicago Bears and only totaled six carries for 41 yards.

Jennifer Lee Chan @jenniferleechan Saw #49ers RB Elijah Mitchell leaving the locker room with a substantial brace on his right leg. He was not bending it as he was slowly making his way to the bus, but he was not on crutches. Saw #49ers RB Elijah Mitchell leaving the locker room with a substantial brace on his right leg. He was not bending it as he was slowly making his way to the bus, but he was not on crutches.

Per Jennifer Lee Chan, Mitchell was seen with a brace on his knee and was not on crutches, which is a good sign. The running back will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage this week.

Chris Godwin suffers hamstring injury

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In his first proper game back from his ACL injury, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin suffered another injury. This time, it was to his hamstring. Godwin injured it in the Buccaneers' win over Dallas yesterday.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Bucs WR Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring strain Sunday night and likely will miss some time, per source. There's optimism it's not a major injury, but Godwin could be sidelined a few weeks. #Bucs WR Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring strain Sunday night and likely will miss some time, per source. There's optimism it's not a major injury, but Godwin could be sidelined a few weeks.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Godwin, who caught three passes for 35 yards, will miss a few weeks. It would seem that Tampa should be extra cautious with Godwin, given he is just back from a serious injury.

