"Fentanyl laced coke, is doing a number on folks" - Former NFL player fires warning about deadly drugs in wake of Jaylon Ferguson's death

Jaylon Ferguson, linebacker for the Batlimore Ravens, died on June 21 from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, medical examiners revealed on Friday.

Police officers went into the home of Ferguson in Baltimore at 11:25 PM and found him unresponsive and pronounced him dead. He is survived by his three children and his fiance Doni. Ferguson was 26 years old and his death was ruled as an accident.

Former NFL offensive tackle, George Foster, warned people of how dangerous and common the drug is on Twitter. Foster tweeted:

"Fentanyl laced coke, is doing a number on folks. And please believe the number is huuuuuuge. We just hear about the famous people. It ain’t worth it, man."

Ferguson was a star in college. He was a two-time First-Team All C-USA and won the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. Ferguson had at least 12+ sacks in every season. In his four seasons at Louisiana Tech, he recorded a whopping 67.5 sacks, 187 tackles, and seven forced fumbles.

In three seasons with the Ravens, he played in 38 games. He recorded 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. Many local reporters from Baltimore raved about how Ferguson was in line for a breakout season this year in the NFL.

Football world reacts to Jaylon Ferguson's death

Jaylon Ferguson at a Baltimore Ravens training camp

The tragic passing of Ferguson came as a huge shock to the football world. At first, many were wondering what happened as there were no details as to the cause of the death.

This was also the third passing of an NFL player this off-season as Dwayne Haskins and Jeff Gladney were both involved in deadly car accidents this off-season.

The Ravens tweeted:

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as much as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson's agent tweeted the following statement following his tragic death.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a wonderful young man full of love and life. He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

Teammate Patrick Queen said:

“The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer."

