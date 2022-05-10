"Jerry is gonna beat the sh** out of this dude" - NFL Reddit roasts Dallas Mayor for suggesting second home team

The Dallas Cowboys are a proud and well-supported franchise and their biggest fan is owner Jerry Jones. He's usually the one making the headlines with outlandish comments about his Cowboys and is normally fuelled by his passion for the team. However, it has been Dallas' Mayor that has caused a stir with his recent comments.

Eric Johnson responded to a tweet that asked which city deserved a new expansion team, saying that Dallas should be the city and that "football is king here".

Mayor Eric Johnson @Johnson4Dallas NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it? If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it? The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. twitter.com/NFLonCBS/statu… The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. twitter.com/NFLonCBS/statu…

NFL fans on Reddit were quick to poke fun at Johnson's views that Dallas should get a second team.

The comment with the most up-votes was this from @AnOrdinaryOstrich, which gives an insight into how Jerry Jones might feel towards a second team in the city. He said that Jones would "beat the sh** out of this dude."

The state of Texas has two NFL teams - the Cowboys and the Houston Texans, and this Reddit user believes Johnson does not understand the views of the Cowboys owner.

Another Reddit user joked that the Mayor should be careful on his way home after his suggestion.

@Lost-Pineapple9791 also joked about the situation, saying Jerry Jones would run for Mayor to stop these suggestions.

This person pointed out that the Cowboys aren't technically in Dallas, so a new team would be the only team in the city.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan commented that they are the only team in the NFC East division that is in its named city.

This Reddit user presented a situation where Jerry Jones owned both teams and joked that there would be a few strange trade deals between the two.

This NFL fan stated that while Texas would be a good spot for an expansion team, Dallas may not be the best place.

This Reddit user stated that while Texas can support three teams like in the NBA, it is not practical to do so when one of the Texas teams has the biggest fanbase in the league.

Finally, here is one last comment trolling the Mayor, joking that he would soon be out of a job with this suggestion if it were up to Jerry Jones.

How will the Dallas Cowboys fare in 2022?

After a disappointing exit to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last season, Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott will all be hoping that loss is behind them as they look forward to the 2022 season.

The Cowboys will learn their Week 1 opponents on Thursday, May 12, as the NFL announces the full schedule at 8 PM ET.

The team will begin life without wide receiver Amari Cooper after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the off-season, with the hopes that CeeDee Lamb will step into his shoes. If he and the offense can provide plenty of firepower and points, there is no reason why we won't see the Cowboys in the playoffs.

