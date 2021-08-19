NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 2 live stream options for NFL Preseason 2021

Another week of NFL preseason starts on Thursday with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles facing each other.

Most of the excitement for the first week was related to first-round quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance and Justin Fields taking the field for the first time in their NFL careers. Now, preseason week 2 has got much more important, as August games have been shortened by one week after the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) came into effect in March.

#Niners rookie QB Trey Lance begins warming up for his #NFL preseason debut. Kyle Shanahan expecting 30 or so snaps from the third overall pick. pic.twitter.com/75GwxsxFSk — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 14, 2021

Teams don't risk playing their starters in the last week of preseason, so week 2 is now the most important week to observe which teams are the most ready for the regular season.

Can you stream NFL Preseason Week 2 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit banned the nflstreams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA streams' subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It looks like this was something done by the platform itself without a notice from the NFL.

The platform released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch NFL preseason games for free?

NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs, like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Four NFL preseason games will be nationally broadcast for free over the next 11 days, considering the last two weeks of the preseason.

Here's the list of the preseason games fans can enjoy without paying a penny:

Friday, August 20: Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals, 8 PM, ESPN

Monday, August 23: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints, 8 PM, ESPN

Sunday, August 29: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals, 4 PM, CBS

Sunday, August 29: Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, 8 PM, NBC.

Where to watch the NFL Preseason Week 2 games?

Thursday, August 19:

New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 PM - NFL Network, WCAU, WBZ

Friday, August 20:

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals, 8 PM - ESPN, KPNX, KCTV.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Football Team, 8 PM - NFL Network, WRC, WKRC.

Saturday, August 21:

Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears, 1 PM - NFL Network, WFLD, WKBW

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM - NFL Network, WTMJ, WNBC

Baltimore Ravens @ Carolina Panthers, 7 PM - WSOC, WBAL

Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins, 7 PM - WFOR, WUPA

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 PM - NFL Network, KDKA, WJBK

Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 PM - WTSP, WFTV, WKRN

Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys, 8 PM - KTVT, KTRK

Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings, 8 PM - KMSP, WXIN

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams, 10 PM - NFL Network, KCBS, KTVU

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks, 10 PM - KING, KTVD.

Jordan Love went 6-6 for 89 yards in his 1st TD drive of the preseason on Saturday.



The Packers offense combined for 26 yards on the other 6 drives with Love at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/fmDZqxvfiG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 15, 2021

Sunday, August 22:

New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns, 1 PM - NFL Network, KTVD, WNBC

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 PM - NFL Network, KABC, KPIX.

Monday, August 23:

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints, 8 PM- ESPN, WVUE, WJAX.

