"Why would you want your QB to be trusted by a CB" - NFL Reddit roasts Richard Sherman for doubting Steelers star Kenny Pickett

Richard Sherman made Internet news recently with his take on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. In keeping with his reputation for saying things exactly as he sees them, Sherman took aim at the quarterback by criticizing Pickett's habit of wearing gloves when playing football.

Sherman went on to speculate about Pickett’s potential as a replacement for longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger:

"Do I think he's the quarterback of the future? I don't know. It's hard for me to trust a quarterback who wears gloves all the time. It's just different. It's just different. I just, I have hard time with it."

NFL Reddit, predictably, had their reactions to Sherman’s comments.

The reason Kenny Pickett uses two gloves while on the field despite Richard Sherman's critique

Although not confirmed by the player himself, Kenny Pickett supposedly uses two gloves to make up for his hand size. His 8.5 inch hand measurement at the NFL combine was smaller than almost every QB drafted in the NFL in the last 35 years. At his alma mater’s (Pittsburgh) pro day, Pickett’s hands came in at 8.625. It would stand to reason that gloves help grip the ball better if the quarterback has smaller hands.

That being said, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is confident that Pickett’s much-publicized hand size will not be a problem. With Roethlisberger retiring at the end of last season, the Steelers are hopeful Pickett can slot in and immediately help the Steelers offense that has weapons, such as running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Dionte Johnson and Chase Claypool.

As for Richard Sherman, the outspoken cornerback will presumably be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season in hopes of a title run to the Super Bowl with Tom Brady also back in the fold.

