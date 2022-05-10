×
"So what happened to his legal troubles?" - NFL fans react to news of Richard Sherman inching closer to Amazon broadcasting gig

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adam Schultz
Modified May 10, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Feature

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman is getting ever closer to the broadcast booth, according to Ian Rapoport. The 34-year-old was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but is now on the lookout for a new team.

With Amazon Prime Video now holding the exclusing rights for Thursday night NFL games, attention is shifting to getting the right people in positions to deliver great content to fans and apparently, Sherman fits the bill.

However, the news of the 34-year-old's potential career change has divided opinion from NFL fans. One fan called into question the cornerback's off-field issues, despite being behind him now.

@RapSheet So what happened to his legal troubles?? 🤷🏽‍♂️

A fan named Dylan posted a picture of Sherman's famous interview after the Seahawks defeated the 49ers in which the cornerback said he was the best in the game. Dylan changed the words however, replacing them with "I'm the best broadcaster in the game" in a funny twist.

@RapSheet “I’M THE BEST BROADCASTER IN THE GAME” https://t.co/xmdDLs5Ypk

Dan Hanzus of NFL Network said that Sherman was the star of the broadcast bootcamp last month.

@RapSheet Star of @nflnetwork broadcast boot camp last month. He’ll kill it.

The positive vibes for the former Seahawk kept coming, with another Twitter user saying they were happy for Sherman and wished him the best of luck.

@RapSheet Good for him! He is a Stanford allum, which means he’s a very smart, articulate guy. Perfect for broadcasting! Always been a sherm fan! Best of luck to ya @RSherman_25

One fan commented and said that people already do not want to stream games, but adding him to the booth will make it impossible to watch.

@RapSheet People already don’t want to stream games on Amazon but now they’re making it almost impossible

Another user replied to the news and said that they were looking forward to listening to the star cornerback in the booth.

@RapSheet He’s a wicked smart guy. Looking forward to listening to him in the booth.

One NFL fan commented and said that the move for the 34-year-old was a smart one considering his injury troubles.

@RapSheet Honestly, smart move. He knows he can’t stay healthy and can’t really play very well anymore. Secured another job. Good for him.

Another fan liked the move, saying that it would be a huge win for Amazon and other NFL fans.

@RapSheet I love this for @RSherman_25 but also for myself lol. My guy has an EXCELLENT podcast. Ntm, he played THE most difficult position in football & was DOMINANT for a LONG time. This would be a huge W for Amazon & all NFL fans.

A user named Dave stated that the cornerback and his former teammate Marshawn Lynch need to be in the same booth.

@RapSheet Get Richard and Marshawn in the same booth, unfiltered, and I may just need to sign up.

A fan named Terri said that Sherman would be a phenomenal broadcaster.

@RapSheet He would be phenomenal as a broadcaster.

Sherman thinking of life after football

The move to the broadcast booth is a smart move for the 34-year-old. Having been injury plagued over the last couple of seasons, it is clear that his body can perhaps no longer tolerate the rigors of NFL football.

He was one of the best cornerbacks the game has ever seen during the "Legion of Boom" days in Seattle. His knowledge of the game should serve him well in his new career change.

As we have seen with Jason Witten, the transition from the field to the commentary booth is not as easy as it may seem. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is perhaps one that most recent former player that has transitioned the best.

While often outspoken during his playing days, it is clear that the future Hall of Famer is confident in his own abilities and is not shy about letting people know it.

His intelligence and personality could make him a surefire hit for Amazon if he does in fact become part of the team.

Q. Do you think Sherman should get the job?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell

