NFL RedZone not working? Fans freak out after TV stream stops

The best way to follow all the action during an NFL Sunday is through NFL RedZone, but the service went down right when the games started, sending fans into panic on Twitter.

Kyle Yates @KyleYNFL My NFL Redzone just stopped and I forgot how to breathe. My NFL Redzone just stopped and I forgot how to breathe.

Andrew Hammond @ahammFreePress NFL RedZone crashed.



CHECK ON YOUR LOVED ONES!!! (i.e me) NFL RedZone crashed.



CHECK ON YOUR LOVED ONES!!! (i.e me)

The service had a backup plan for Week 1, set up in New Jersey at the NFL Films studios in case it went down, but there's no confirmation about whether the same backup plan was available this week.

All NFL fans were able to breathe, however, as the service returned a few minutes later with Scott Hanson back from his regular desk. As such, the regular feed was on, and fans were treated to all the live action from the early slate of games.

What is the NFL RedZone?

The NFL RedZone is a service that runs every Sunday during the season, allowing viewers to see what happens in every game during the weekend, going through the biggest plays of every game.

The best thing about the NFL RedZone is that the broadcast never misses a moment. Fans can see all the touchdowns, the turnovers, the big plays, and the defining moments from every game. The goal is to provide seven straight hours of live action for someone who does not want to stick around for an uninteresting game.

Also Read

The NFL RedZone is hosted by Scott Hanson, who has been the host every single week since the show's debut in 2009. Hanson recently extended his contract with NFL Media, and he's been the face and responsible for molding the NFL RedZone into the popular show that it is today.

It's no surprise that fans were freaking out as the service was frozen, but thankfully it is back now, and everyone can enjoy a regular Sunday.

Edited by Henno van Deventer