Scott Hanson signs deal to remain with NFL Media

Scott Hanson remains with NFL RedZone with new deal

Scott Hanson will reportedly remain the face of the NFL RedZone for years to come. NFL Media and NFL Network have signed the long-time host of the NFL RedZone to a multi-year contract, per sources. Scott Hanson has hosted every single of the NFL RedZone show since it debuted in 2009 (200+ episodes and counting). On top of hosting, Hanson will also help cover major events like the Super Bowl, NFL Combine, and NFL Draft.

For those you don't know, the NFL RedZone is a channel offering fans seven hours of football every Sunday by showing every red-zone attempt and score throughout the games. A feature called the "Octobox" allows sports bettors and fantasy die-hards to watch up to eight games at once. Scott Hanson has drawn millions of viewers for his self-proclaimed "Witching Hour," the fourth quarter of Sunday when fantasy football matches are won or lost.

Scott Hanson has helped mold the NFL RedZone into a highly popular show that will allow fans to capture all the big highlights in every game without needing ten TVs in your den.

Scott Hanson's long-term deal comes off as a bit controversial as NFL Media has been cutting costs and personnel over the last few months. The NFL Network, RedZone, and NFL.com have all had their budgets slashed as there have been rumors of selling to potential investors. ESPN and Fox are among many sports media outlets who have had to come down hard on their budgets. No one from the NFL Network has commented on Scott Hanson's contract (whether it was indeed finalized) or any of the current talent cuts (veterans Michael Silver and Mark Kriegel).

Nonetheless, Scott Hanson's new deal shows that NFL Media sees him as a hot commodity and worth keeping around to pick up the slack and give the network some value.

