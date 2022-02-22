"I want to apologize" - NFL reporter seeks forgiveness for controversial tweets against Colin Kaepernick

An NFL reporter is the latest to offer her apologies and backtrack on social media posts that were discovered on her personal social media accounts. Annie Agar, an NFL and College Football reporter for Bally Sports, offered her apologies in a post early Monday morning.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive tweets from my past," Agar wrote. "They were written when I was a teenager and do not reflect who I am today. I have the utmost respect for the athletes and teams I cover. I hope you can forgive teenage me and we can get back to laughing together again."

Agar, who is known for her humorous commentary while covering the NFL, posted the controversial tweets in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

One in particular was about Colin Kaepernick's kneeling. Posted on August 28, 2016, and reposted in a tweet stating that Kaepernick intended to continue kneeling before each San Francisco 49ers game, Agar's statement was as follows:

"I'm so disgusted. This is America and you stand for the flag that gave you the freedom to play football every Sunday."

Other tweets were found in which she criticized Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez in 2013, saying that he might pitch better if he straightened his hat. In another post from 2014, Agar referred to NFL players as being injured, in jail, or soon to be in jail.

These tweets took fans by surprise, seeing as Annie Agar once felt this way towards the league and its players, yet now she is employed to report on that same league.

Who is NFL reporter Annie Agar?

Annie Agar has been in the spotlight before, but this most recent controversy regarding her old tweets isn't what she is used to.

Agar was hired by Bally Sports to cover the National Football League and College Football in May 2021.

This was after she came to fame when her TikTok videos went viral in 2020. Agar made videos depicting various sports scenarios in her sketches. She dressed in different team apparel and acted as different coaches at the collegiate and professional levels in what was supposed to look like a Zoom meeting.

Bally Sports has yet to officially release a statement about the social media posts.

