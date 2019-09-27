Mariners fans honour 'King Felix' Hernandez in emotional final start

Felix Hernandez

The Seattle Mariners lost 3-1 to the Oakland Athletics as Felix Hernandez made his final start for the MLB team on Thursday.

Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park literally cheered every strike from the 33-year-old – one of the most beloved players in Seattle history – honouring the veteran nicknamed 'King Felix'.

Hernandez exited the game to a standing ovation with one out in the sixth inning, after 106 pitches. He gave up three earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking four.

The performance was a microcosm of Hernandez's final couple of seasons with Seattle. The six-time All-Star and 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner has battled injuries and ineffectiveness, winning only one of his past 25 starts dating to July 1, 2018.

His 6.40 ERA this season is so un-King like for a pitcher who twice led the league in ERA and holds the Mariners' all-time record for victories with 169.

But Thursday was a final chance to remember the King Felix who left Mariners fans with so many great memories through the years. Fans showed their love for the popular pitcher throughout the night. They cheered wildly as he walked from the bullpen and took the mound before the game.

And when Hernandez struck out Sean Murphy for his first strikeout in the second inning, the crowd erupted, and he immediately pointed at fans along the left-field line in the "King's Court," who held up "K" signs.

As he exited the game, fans chanted "Felix! Felix!" as he walked to the dugout, acknowledging the crowd.

Hernandez's future is unclear as he enters free agency this offseason. But for one night, Seattle fans treated him like a King one final time.

Astudillo leads Twins

Minnesota Twins third baseman Willians Astudillo homered and had four hits, scored four runs and drove in two in a 10-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Danny Santana homered and had four RBIs as the Texas Rangers topped the Boston Red Sox 7-5.

Indians silenced by White Sox

The Cleveland Indians' playoff hopes are on life support, but the team's bats fell silent against the Chicago White Sox. Five Chicago hurlers in a bullpen-by-committee performance shut out the Indians on four hits, striking out 10 in an 8-0 victory.

Haseley says no to Gomes!

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adam Haseley stole a home run from Yan Gomes and made it look easy in a 6-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Cincinnati Reds players saluted long-time announcer Marty Brennaman, who called the final game of his 46-year broadcast career against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Thursday's results

Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Cincinnati Reds

Minnesota Twins 10-4 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 San Diego Padres

Texas Rangers 7-5 Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants 8-3 Colorado Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins 4-2 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 8-0 Cleveland Indians

Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Houston Astros

Oakland Athletics 3-1 Seattle Mariners

Indians at Nationals

The Indians, who are fighting for a wild-card spot, send right-hander Zach Plesac (8-6, 3.82) to the mound against the Nats, who have already punched their postseason ticket.