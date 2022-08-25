NFL rookie spends close to $3 million signing bonus to buy mother house of her dreams

Every football player dreams of making the NFL and being able to take care of their family and others who helped them get to where they are. Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phil Mathis did just that.

The second-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama signed with the Washington Commanders on a four-year deal worth $7.5 million. He got $3.7 million guaranteed and an additional $2.6 million signing bonus.

Earlier this summer, Mathis posted a photo of him and his mom in front of a new home with the following caption:

"Momma you ain’t gotta stress about rent anymore it’s yours! I love you" -Phil Mathis

Along with the photos, there is also a video of Mathis walking his mother into the new home. It was a truly heartwarming moment as the son gave his mother a brand new house and the ability to breathe a little easier without having to worry about paying for it.

What NFL rookies will make the biggest impact in 2022?

NFL training camp is nearly complete and the 2022 regular season is just a few weeks away. While there is still one preseason game left, there are already some rookies who have set the bar quite high.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been a standout all preseason. Thus far, he poses as the next great Steelers wide receiver.

San Francisco 49ers wide reciever Danny Gray has also been turning heads this preseason, making tremendous catches.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder may not be the starter in Week 1 of the season, but he could see playing time this year. With the Falcons trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, Ridder and veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota look to be the two options to start.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore could also become one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets. Moore and Mahomes have worked well together this summer, something that could translate to a significant number of touchdowns this season.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could end up being the spark that the defense needs. After playing college ball in the state of Michigan, he'll be right at home as the season gets underway.

Will one of the aforementioned rookies be named NFL Rookie of the Year or will there be a wild card in play this season?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12