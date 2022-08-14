Steelers rookie George Pickens destroys DB with a shove and incredible catch in the same game

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver George Pickens out of Georgia in the second-round of the draft this year. Somehow 10 wide receivers were taken before him.

Before the draft, Pickens was viewed as a first-round talent, but slid due to medical concerns and off-field behavior. He played in only the final four games of college football last year, catching just five passes. But he recorded a 52-yard reception in Georgia's win over Alabama in the National Championship.

One of Pickens' best attributes coming out of college was his physicality. The 6'3 200 pound receiver isn't afraid of contact and is very good at run-blocking.

Pickens made his debut as the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason. In the first quarter of last night's contest, Pickens wowed people with a physical block he made. He pancaked a Seattle defender with ease. The block was very reminiscent of Steelers legend Hines Ward.

There were some concerns about Pickens coming out of college due to him tearing his ACL in the spring of 2021. There were also concerns about his behavior becoming an issue in an NFL locker room. That's why he slid to the Steelers in the second-round.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The George Pickens secret is out now. He proved why he might be one of the best wide receivers to come out of this year's draft class.In his preseason matchup he had five total targets with three receptions for 43 yards. The highlight of the game came when he hauled in an incredible toe-dragging reception in the corner of the endzone, thrown by Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers are known for drafting receivers in the mid-rounds and devolping them into superstars. We've seen them develop Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Antonio Brown, and many others.

Pickens is the newest of their receivers and has the potential to be one of the best in his position in a few years' time.

Rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett also had himself a performance for the Steelers. He completed 13 out of 15 passes and recorded over 120 total yards and 2 touchdowns. Things are looking bright for the future of Pittsburgh.

