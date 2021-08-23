NFL roster cuts 2021: Deadline date, rules, team size and more

As the end of August approaches, the 32 NFL franchises must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players for the regular season and also assign guys to their practice squads.

During the cutdown period, a total of 1184 NFL players will find themselves out of a job. It's part of the business, unfortunately. Even if some of them return to the practice squad or get an opportunity with another team, missing out on the 53-man roster during final cuts could be the final nail in the coffin for an NFL career.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL roster cuts.

When is the NFL roster cut deadline?

This year, there are three roster deadline cuts.

The first one was on Tuesday, August 17, as NFL teams needed to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. It's a small roster cut, just like the next one, on August 24, from 85 to 80 players.

The huge roster cut, which will see whether players survive the bubble, will happen on August 31. By then, every NFL team needs to have 53 players on the roster.

The last preseason game is scheduled for Sunday, August 29.

How many players are on an NFL roster?

Teams can have a 90-man roster during OTAs, preseason and training camp. However, during the regular season, a team can carry only 53 players on the roster.

There's also the practice squad, which saw its rules relaxed following a different 2020 season. There are 16 spots available on the practice squad for every NFL team. Teams have the ability to protect four players from the practice squad from signing with another NFL team in the week.

Since 2020, NFL teams have been handed the option of elevating two players from the practice squad to the active roster during game week.

#Eagles OT Andre Dillard talking to OL coach Jeff Stoutland before tonight’s game. Dillard has been out for a week-plus with a knee injury but is close to returning to action. @Jeff_McLane reported teams have called about Dillard. Can’t see Howie Roseman dealing him anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/oIIMFgBZHF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 19, 2021

Are there any recognized NFL players on the roster bubble?

Being a star is not a guarantee that you'll make the 53-man roster. Teams have the ability to test new players and, if someone's contract is cheaper than yours and if the athlete can produce at the same level, your chances of being a surprise cut are high.

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys, Leighton Vander Esch

Famous names in danger of being cut on August 23 include N'Keal Harry from the New England Patriots, Leighton Vander Esch from the Dallas Cowboys and Andre Dillard from the Philadelphia Eagles, all high draft picks whose careers haven't panned out.

