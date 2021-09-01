NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Philadelphia Eagles final 53-man roster, depth chart  

The NFL deadline for the 53-man roster has passed and the Philadelphia Eagles made some surprising cuts along the way.

The Eagles had a number of roster openings following a disappointing 2020 season that led to several changes both on the roster and on the coaching staff. With new decision-makers in place, Philadelphia was one of the teams with the most number of spots up for grabs during training camp.

Perhaps the most surprising cut came in the form of wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who led the NFL in receiving yards during a four-week span in the 2020 season. Fulgham couldn't keep up his good form for the remainder of the year and other Eagles receivers like Quez Watkins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside made enough plays in camp to steal Fulgham's roster spot.

Without further ado, here's who made the final 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles, along with a projection for the depth chart.

Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster

Philadelphia Eagles offense

The Eagles' offense returns most of its starters from last season, albeit with a new starting quarterback. The team will hope for better luck with injuries this year after a glut of injuries derailed most of their 2020 season.

QB: Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew

RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

WR: DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, J. J. Arcega-Whiteside

Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, and Greg Ward get the start at WR. All other starters at non-WR positions are sitting the night out. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 28, 2021

TE: Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Tyree Jackson, Jack Stoll

OT: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Brett Toth

OG: Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Brooks, Nate Herbig

C: Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

Philadelphia Eagles defense

Just like the offense, the Eagles' 2020 defense was affected by major injuries all season, which made Philadelphia an easy target for opponents. There's better depth on the secondary and the defensive line, which brings some confidence for the fans in 2021.

DE: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Genard Avery, Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson

DT: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

OLB: Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor

ILB: Eric Wilson, T. J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley

CB: Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott

S: Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod, K'Von Wallace, Marcus Epps

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles, kicker Jake Elliott

Philadelphia Eagles special teams

No surprises here, as there were no battles for starting jobs at special teams during training camp. Elliott looks set to rebound after a disappointing 2020, and Siposs takes the job over Cameron Johnston.

Jake Elliott 6/6 today: 33, 36, 39, 41, 44, 47. 👞 🏈 — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 3, 2021

K: Jake Elliott

P: Arryn Siposs

LS: Rick Lovato

