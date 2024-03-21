NFL rule changes: League EVP makes stance clear on potentially banning Eagles' Tush Push play

Over the last couple of seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have developed a running play that has proved next to impossible to stop: the "Tush Push" as it is known.

It involves quarterback Jalen Hurts taking a direct snap and having players behind him push him forward to get a first down.

Some thought the play wasn't safe, with up to 10 players piling up on the offensive linemen, and wanted it banned, considering some players had been injured during the play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, NFL EVP Troy Vincent has said that the Tush Push won't be banned for the 2024 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had 15 rushing touchdowns last season, most of which were Tush Push plays from the one or two-yard line. No team has come up with a plan to consistently stop the play, and given its rugby-style nature, some have called for its prohibition.

There was some success against it toward the end of last season. But many expect the Eagles to be nearly impossible to stop when faced with a second-and-one or a third-and-one.

The Tush Push has proved to be a valuable weapon in the Eagles' arsenal. Here's what head coach Nick Sirianni has said about the play, according to CBS Sports:

"Every first down, it's first-and-9. Knowing that if you get to fourth-and-1, shoot, a lot of faith in that play.

"You've seen it across the league that people can't do it like we can do it. They can't do it like we can do it."

Saquon Barkley is the Eagles' big free agency addition

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia made perhaps one of the biggest splashes early in free agency as the franchise signed star running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants on a three-year, $37.75 million contract. The value could be raised to $46.75m, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal also includes $26 million guaranteed.

Per spotrac.com, Barkley has an annual salary of $12.5 million and a $11, 625,000 million signing bonus.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia lost D'Andre Swift in free agency but got a major upgrade at the running back position. Barkley now has a quality offensive line to run behind for perhaps the first time in his career.

After Philadelphia crumbled down the stretch last season after being 10-1, general manager Howie Roseman has again made moves to improve the roster. The thought of Barkley running wild in the Philadelphia offense should send shudders down the spines of opponents next season.