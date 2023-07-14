NFL Rumors: Analyst “100% positive” about DeAndre Hopkins signing with Patriots despite interest from Bills, Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins have many suitors from the Chiefs to the Bills, but the Patriots are expected to steal a march on all of them and sign him. At least, that is what NFL analyst Kevin Wildes wants us to believe. He thinks that despite interest from the reigning Super Bowl champions and the AFC East Champions, Bill Belichick might get ahead of all of them to sign the free agent wide receiver.

Like any player, it will not be a surprise if DeAndre Hopkins wants to get a ring on his finger. However, it is also true that NFL is a risky business, where injuries are common and careers are often cut short. In such an environment, a premier wide receiver like DHop might decide that it is not worth taking a pay cut, given he has a strong market for his services.

And that is where the crux of the matter lies. Even though the Chiefs and Bills might want a receiver like him, they will be loathe to pay him anything extra. They are among the Super Bowl favorites this season without him and they need to tinker to make their offenses better. They need not splurge in any way.

The situation is different for the Patriots. They missed out on the playoffs last season. They are taking on Josh Allen and the Bills, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets and Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in one of the toughest divisions in the league. They need an upgrade and are willing to fork out the money needed to bring a premium receiver home.

That is what Kevin Wildes argued as well when he said,

"I am 100% positive that DeAndre Hopkins is coming to the Patriots. Down to the marrow of my bones. That's how confident I am."

DeAndre Hopkins himself has indicated a reluctance to take a pay cut to go to Bills or Chiefs over Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins gave a clear indication of his own priorities and that he is unwilling to lower his value in search of a Super Bowl ring. When the message was posted on social media that the Bills might take such a route, he replied with some unflattering emojis on social media. That pretty much rules out the Chiefs as well, who are expected to take a similar approach.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“ ”



UPDATE: Free Agent All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins does NOT seem interested in joining the Buffalo #Bills after responding to an IG a post about Buffalo being open to sign him if he was willing to “Ring Chase.” UPDATE: Free Agent All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins does NOT seem interested in joining the Buffalo #Bills after responding to an IG a post about Buffalo being open to sign him if he was willing to “Ring Chase.” “🐂🐂💩💩” 😬 https://t.co/d93oobGNzD

Hence, it looks most likely that DeAndre Hopkins will end up with the Patriots under Bill Belichick, playing as a receiver for Mac Jones.

