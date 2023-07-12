Josh Allen has made the Bills top dogs in AFC East but DeAndre Hopkins and Patriots fans are not convinced that is the case at all. For New England fans, given their divisional rivalry, they are understandably against anything to do with Buffalo.

But the wide receiver's latest take on the rumors seemed to say that he is also in that camp. He has been linked to the New England Patriots but a rumor surfaced that the Buffalo Bills were willing to take him on as well if he was willing to 'Ring Chase'. The term refers to veteran players with great careers who might be willing to take a paycut in order to have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

DeAndre Hopkins reacted to that take with a couple of bull emojis and a couple of poop emojis. It does not take a brainiac to figure out what that meant.

Seeing his response did make Patriots fans very happy on Reddit. They concurred with DHop that he is not going to win anything with their divisional rivals. Some of the best responses are given below.

Is DeAndre Hopkins right that Josh Allen has missed his chance with the Bills and are Patriots on the way back to the top?

Ever since Tom Brady left the Patriots, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have taken over at the summit of the AFC East from them. But despite making the divisional round three-times consecutively and reaching the AFC Championship game once, they are yet to make it to the Super Bowl. Others in the same conference like Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have been there, whereas Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have already lifted the Lombardi Trophy twice.

Now, the Bills find themselves in a position where Stefon Diggs, their star wide receiver, is allegedly unhappy with the organization. On the other hand, the Patriots are strengthening on offense. They have signed DeVante Parker to a new extension and are trying to bring in DeAndre Hopkins. Bill O'Brien is there to whisper to the quarterbacks and be the offensive coordinator, which should improve them.

The Miami Dolphins also have an explosive offense and if Tua Tagovailoa can remain healthy, with Tyreek Hill and company catching fire, they can be an elite unit too. And not to forget the New York Jets have brought in Aaron Rodgers and given him the offensive tools to complement one of the best defenses in the NFL. The AFC East is becoming harder and Josh Allen and the Bills risk falling behind.

