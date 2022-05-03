NFL Rumors: Analyst names superstar wideout Packers should target for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers, like the other 31 NFL teams, just completed the 2022 NFL Draft and chose to place a strong emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite drafting wide receiver Christian Watson in the second round, the team elected to draft linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd pick of the first round and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt just six picks later at 28.

Christian Watson @ChristianW2017 First morning as a Green Bay Packer and I’ve gotta say, it feels pretty damn good! 🧀 First morning as a Green Bay Packer and I’ve gotta say, it feels pretty damn good! 🧀

But NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes there is one receiver on the market that the Packers should target to complete their roster.

NFL Rumors: Should the Packers go after Odell Beckham Jr.?

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum believes Green Bay should focus on acquiring former Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Here's what he had to say about the matter:

"They should be calling Odell Beckham Jr. out of the draft room. He was the best player on the field in the Super Bowl. There is a lot of tread left on that tire. They greatly improved the defense with Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker. Jaire Alexander is coming back, and they are re-signing De'Vondre Campbell...that is a championship defense, but they need another element on offense.

"I agree that Christian Watson will be there over time but go get Odell Beckham and sign him today, manage his rehab and bring him into the system because, if they have Beckham, they're helping themselves and they're hurting the Rams." - Mike Tannenbaum, Get Up

Tannenbaum may have a point. The last time anyone saw Beckham on the field, he was torching the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI to the tune of two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game with a torn ACL.

Despite this being Beckham's second ACL tear, many are optimistic the former New York Giants superstar will return with a vengeance. The Packers are still working to replace former star receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders just over six weeks ago.

The drafting of Christian Watson helps, but the team still lacks depth at a position that also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Even if Beckham loses a step after his second ACL tear, he is still a master route-runner and has the ability to get open and provide the twitch needed by the top-tier receivers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe