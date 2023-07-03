NFL Rumors: Analyst provides Breece Hall's return timeline to help Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets this offseason in hopes of leading the franchise back to the playoffs this season and beyond. The offense assembled by the team could get it to the postseason but there could be more help on the way.

According to Dr. Deepak Chona, running back Breece Hall could be in the backfield with Rodgers come the start of the upcoming season. Hall suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 7 of last season. He missed the rest of the 2022 season.

#Jets Breece Hall – Our algorithm projects 2/3 chance he plays Week 1, but data suggests we should temper early expectations.

Prior to his injury, Hall was having a great rookie season for the Jets. He had 463 yards rushing and four touchdowns while adding 218 yards and a touchdown receiving. There have been rumors that the New York Jets could be looking to add a running back this offseason.

The one player linked to New York is Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings last month. A possible addition of Cook would add to a crowded backfield for the Jets with Breece Hall, Michael Carter and fifth-round selection Israel Abanikanda.

Could Hall be a 1,000-yard rusher with Aaron Rodgers under center?

New York Jets RB Breece Hall

A healthy Breece Hall could prove key to taking some of the workload off of Aaron Rodgers and be another offensive weapon. There stands a good chance that the former Iowa State star could reach the 1K mark in rushing yards.

Since Rodgers became a full-time starter in the 2008 season, only three running backs have reached that plateau. Ryan Grant did so twice with Green Bay (2008 and 2009 seasons). Next was Eddy Lacy, who also accomplished the feat twice (2013 and 2014 seasons).

The most recent member to join the list was Aaron Jones back in the 2019 season. Jones did so on two more occasions in the 2020 and last seasons.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones now has 3 seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and fewer than 250 carries. Second-most all-time. Who has the most? Hall of Famer Jim Taylor (4).

The question is can Hall be the fourth member on the list in the 2023 season? Time will tell as Aaron Rodgers will have the luxury of handing it off and throwing to Hall.

