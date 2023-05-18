NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown planning huge return to save sinking franchise

Antonio Brown hasn't played football since his theatrical exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 NFL season. He infamously stripped off his uniform and stormed off the field during a game against the New York Jets and was immediately cut from the roster. He hasn't been back in the NFL since the epic incident.

Apparently, Antonio Brown is rumored to potentially be nearing a return to the professional football field, but this time not in the NFL. He's allegedly considering suiting up for the Albany Empire in the National Arena League. He's currently a partial owner in the Empire but could be transforming into a rare player-owner.

TMZ @TMZ Antonio Brown Considering Playing For National Arena League's Albany Empire tmz.me/ZkDEg5e Antonio Brown Considering Playing For National Arena League's Albany Empire tmz.me/ZkDEg5e

The Empire has reportedly been struggling to sell tickets and is in financial trouble. Brown and the ownership group have also been accused of neglecting to pay their players and coaches, causing even more financial controversy.

Brown is rumored to be interested in taking matters into his own hands and suiting up for the team. This would theoretically create a buzz around the team and inspire many fans of both the NFL and NAL to come and watch him play, potentially creating additional revenue.

According to a TMZ Sports source claiming to be one of Brown's representatives:

"He wants his team to win and give the community a good show. But, we will see."

TMZ Sports also reportedly spoke with NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried about Brown potentially joining the Albany Empire as a player:

"He says Brown has not submitted a player contract to the league offices just yet ... If Brown does file the paperwork, we're told he has the league's support if he so chooses to play."

Antonio Brown has built a reputation for being extremely bold and sometimes seemingly wild in his decision-making, so joining the Empire as a player is within the realm of possibilities. They have been extremely successful in the NAL in their first two seasons with the organization, but have struggled during the 2023 season.

Antonio Brown could help return the Albany Empire to championship contenders

The Albany Empire have been dominant during their run in the NAL so far. Across their first two seasons in 2021 and 2022, they combined for an impressive 15-5 overall record. They also went 4-0 during the playoffs and won the NAL championship in both years.

The 2023 season has been a much different story. They have struggled to a disappointing 1-3 start, including three consecutive losses. If Antonio Brown were to come out of the owners' box and onto the football field, he may be able to quickly turn things around.

