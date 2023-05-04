Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is embroiled in yet another controversy, this time with the Albany Empire. He officially became part-owner of the said National Arena League team last month when he announced his retirement from the NFL.

But following the issues surrounding the New York-based indoor football squad, Brown summarized his thoughts by tweeting:

“they bring the pain, i bring the payment 🔥”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AB @AB84 they bring the pain, i bring the payment they bring the pain, i bring the payment 🔥

Brown became the Empire’s controlling owner soon after he joined the team. He initially had a 47.5 percent share after buying some of businessman Mike Kwarta’s stock.

However, Kwarta left the ownership group three days before the 2023 NAL season started, giving Antonio Brown a 95 percent stake in the team.

Meanwhile, the Empire’s official Twitter account announced the return of coach Tom Menas. The tweet reads:

“The Show always goes on. 🛡🔥The Albany Empire is committed to it’s community. We thank YOU, our fans for believing in the essence of the Empire Team and the “Albany Way”. Welcome Back, Coach Menas! 💙🧡🛡 #codeorange #albanyempire”

Albany Empire @thealbanyempir

.

The Albany Empire is committed to it’s community. We thank YOU, our fans for believing in the essence of the Empire Team and the “Albany Way”.



Welcome Back, Coach Menas! 🧡🛡 #albanyempire The Show always goes on. 🛡The Albany Empire is committed to it’s community. We thank YOU, our fans for believing in the essence of the Empire Team and the “Albany Way”.Welcome Back, Coach Menas!🧡🛡 #codeorange The Show always goes on. 🛡🔥.The Albany Empire is committed to it’s community. We thank YOU, our fans for believing in the essence of the Empire Team and the “Albany Way”. Welcome Back, Coach Menas! 💙🧡🛡 #codeorange #albanyempire https://t.co/jrp2C2cNuS

The Empire is one of the seven competing teams in the 2023 NAL season. They are also two-time defending champions under Menas’ mentorship.

President Matt Woods and Media Operations Director Jeff Levack also left the team after Kwarta.

What’s the issue between Antonio Brown and the Albany Empire?

Abigail Rubel of the Albany Times Union reported that players and coaches of Antonio Brown’s team hadn’t been paid since April 21. Interim head coach Damon Ware confirmed the non-payment before leaving the team.

Empire players and coaches usually receive payments every Friday after each week’s game. Unfortunately, they played their April 28 game against the Carolina Cobras without receiving direct deposits.

When the Empire lost that game to start the season at 1-2, Antonio Brown tweeted:

“Who's the best players in the country who want to play for @thealbanyempir opportunities knocking 3P at Steak”

AB @AB84 Who's the best players in the country who want to play for @thealbanyempir opportunities knocking 3P at Steak Who's the best players in the country who want to play for @thealbanyempir opportunities knocking 3P at Steak

Meanwhile, Empire's acting president, Alberony Denis, said that issues with their payroll processor led to a lack of payments. After sorting out that concern, they announced that players would be paid by the afternoon of May 1.

The turmoil didn’t end there, as Ware and six players didn’t receive room keys at the Albany Holiday Inn. Per Denis, they were suspended without notice due to an incident on the returning team bus after their game in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Albany police responded to reports of alleged aggravated harassment at the team’s hotel on the morning of May 1. However, the department’s spokesperson cannot reveal the victim’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.

Despite these controversies, the Empire announced seven new signings for the 2023 season on Instagram.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes