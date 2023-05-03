In early March 2023, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown announced that he had purchased a majority stake in the Albany Empire, of the Arena Football League. It happens to be the same team that his father, Eddie played for in 1990s.

While video surfaced of Brown already being kicked out of a home game during the first week of the season. It appears the situation has become even more dire and members of the Albany Empire team have now quit due to his actions.

It appears that the former NFL wide receiver hasn't been paying his team, the players or staff for the month of April. It was evident when head coach Damon Ware and several players decided to sit out last week's game.

Those on Twitter couldn't believe that Antonio Brown had practically destroyed a successful Arena Football League franchise in just two months of ownership. Despite that, the former wide receiver has had his fair share of controversy throughout the last few years. Some on social media said that they believe that he suffers from CTE, a degenerative brain disease that is caused after suffering repeated concussions.

Others were also quick to question on who allowed the former wide receiver to purchase the team at all. And, others just wished that he would get the help that he is displaying he needs.

Did Antonio Brown kick the Albany Empire out of team hotel?

Antonio Brown's two-month tenure with the Albany Empire has been tumultuous to say the least. He fired former head coach Tom Menas just days before the season began. This was despite Menas' resume that included back-to-back AFL Championships. He failed to pay his team and when Damon Ware (former head coach) confronted him about it, he apparently sent disturbing texts.

The team captains were then upset that they played another game last week without being paid and decided to speak with team officials about the matter on the bus en route to the team hotel. When the team arrived at the hotel, Ware and several players learned that their room keys were no longer active. Antonio Brown had allegedly called the hotel and given them a list of names and asked for them to be kicked out of their rooms.

The Big Lead @TheBigLead



thebiglead.com/posts/antonio-… Antonio Brown bought an arena football team and it has been absolute chaos. Antonio Brown bought an arena football team and it has been absolute chaos.thebiglead.com/posts/antonio-…

While it is unclear how many players still remain on the Albany Empire roster, these events definitely won't help as he continues on as majority owner.

