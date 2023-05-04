NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick ‘f**ked the Jets in Steelers’ Broderick Jones pick swap during 2023 NFL Draft

It's 2023 and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is still trolling the New York Jets. He reportedly traded back in the draft for lesser value just so the Jets didn't draft the player that was their number one target at pick 15.

The Patriots held the 14th-overall pick in the draft, but traded back three spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who held the 17th-overall pick in exchange for them receiving an additional fourth-round pick. The Steelers used that pick to draft one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, Georgia's Broderick Jones.

Via the Washington Post, Belichik just wanted to "f--k the Jets" when he traded the pick to the Steelers. He knew that their top target was Jones, so he traded with another team (the Steelers) who also had Jones as their priority.

The report also stated that Belichick could have gotten a third-round pick instead of Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick, but he knew they were going to draft Jones, so he traded them for less.

The Jets ended up selecting Iowa State defensive end Will McDoald IV.

While McDonald IV is a solid pick, Belichick was smart by not allowing the Jets to land a potential star offensive tackle in Jones.

The AFC East should be more competitive now with the new and improved New York Jets

The New York Jets vastly improved this off-season. They acquired Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, a bunch of other former Packers players, and Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

Last season, they finished last in the AFC East with a 7-10 record. The division was one of the most competitive in the NFL. The Bills won the division with a 13-3 record and the Dolphins were a wildcard playoff team with a 9-8 record.

The Patriots finished with a 8-9 record, one game ahead of the New York Jets. With Rodgers joining the Jets, many expect the Jets to challenge the Bills for the division and be potential Super Bowl contenders.

Who do you think will win the AFC East during the 2023-2024 season?

