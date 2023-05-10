NFL Rumors: Chargers GM hints at potential timeline for Justin Herbert's mega extension

Justin Herbert has become one of the best passing quarterbacks in the last three years since entering the league in 2020. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year and has set numerous passing records throughout his career so far.

Herbert was the sixth-overall pick chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three seasons, he's thrown for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns, while completing 66.9 percent of his passes.

As he enters his fourth NFL season, he will likely receive an extension from the Chargers. General manager Tom Telesco addressed the situation on 'The Rich Eisen Show' and said both sides are working on a deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Telesco said:

"It's on the list, the fact that he's under contract this year and 2024 helps... But obviously, in the background, yeah, there's negotiations that have to go on. And the sooner the better to get something done, just so we know, what the cost is moving into the future. So it is on the list, something that that we're working on. And, you know, we'll kind of see where it goes from there."

Chargers GM is confident that a Justin Herbert deal will happen but says no other QB contract is a blueprint to his

Justin Herbert during Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts

This off-season saw a few quarterbacks getting extended and signing record-breaking deals. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson became the highest-paid players in NFL history in a 10-day span.

Earlier this month, Telesco said in a pre-draft press conference that no QB contract is a blueprint for Herbert's deal.

Telesco said:

“Any time there is a contract signed at that position, yeah, it’s going to come up in conversation. wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint."

"I wouldn’t say that at all. But, like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about. We’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like."

Herbert is expected to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks and players in the league when he gets a contract extension. He is expected to make north of $50 million per season.

The 2023-2024 season will be big for Herbert and showing the Chargers that he's worth being one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Tom Telesco, 'The Rich Eisen Show', and H/T Sportskeeda

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes