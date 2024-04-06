Free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling was released by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the team. The move happened on Feb. 27, saving the Chiefs nearly $12 million in cap space.

After being a free agent for over a month, a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Los Angeles Chargers are interested in Valdes-Scantling.

During an appearance on "NFL Live" on Friday, Fowler said:

"The Chargers, I'm told, have some interest. They're looking for a speed receiver out there."

The Los Angeles Chargers have a big need at the wide receiver position.

This offseason, they released their two best wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Before the new league year started, the Chargers were over the salary cap limit. To free up space, the team released wide receiver Mike Williams, saving them $20 million in cap space. LA traded Allen to the Chicago Bears on March 14 in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Would adding former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling help the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver room?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Adding Marquez Valdes-Scantling or any wide receiver at this point would help out the Los Angeles Chargers, as they are thin at the receiver position. Their group is highlighted by second-year WR Quentin Johnston and fourth-year veteran Josh Palmer.

Johnston was the team's first-round pick in last year's draft. He played in all 17 games but only recorded 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer had 38 catches for 581 yards and two touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling had an even less productive season than both Johnston and Palmer, as he caught 21 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown. He caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' four postseason games.

While adding Valdes-Scantling would help Justin Herbert and the Chargers' receiving core, the Jim Harbaugh-coached team needs more than just him.

The Chargers hold the fifth overall pick in the draft. While the first three picks are projected to be quarterbacks selected by the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals, at pick No. 4, are projected to select a wide receiver. The Chargers, who pick right after them, are also projected to grab a wide receiver.

