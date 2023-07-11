NFL Rumors: Chiefs’ bracing for $28,000,000 move amid intense DeAndre Hopkins speculation

As the Chiefs and DeAndre Hopkins' former team know as well as anyone, putting together a Super Bowl-winning roster is expensive. Keeping that team together is even more expensive. However, rumors are rumbling that Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are making a move to load up ahead of the 2023 season in a massive way, starting with a money-saving maneuver.

According to Jeff Darlington via ML Football on Twitter, the franchise is looking to extend star defensive tackle Chris Jones and save $28 million in the process. The move would lower the cap cost, opening the door for a run at DeAndre Hopkins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If the Chiefs get the former No. 1 receiver of the Cardinals and Texans, it would set up a one-two punch of Travis Kelce and Hopkins above and below the secondary. It goes without saying that most assume such a move would boost the team's imaginary overall rating in a year following a Super Bowl win.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



This move would lower Jones $28 million dollar cap hit, clearing cap space, which means they could make a strong… REPORT: The Kansas City #Chiefs Are confident they will get a contract extension done soon with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, per @JeffDarlington of ESPN.This move would lower Jones $28 million dollar cap hit, clearing cap space, which means they could make a strong… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… REPORT: The Kansas City #Chiefs Are confident they will get a contract extension done soon with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, per @JeffDarlington of ESPN. This move would lower Jones $28 million dollar cap hit, clearing cap space, which means they could make a strong… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iS3hZMew3w

Chargers, Broncos and Raiders fans have spent the offseason hoping and praying that Hopkins would go anywhere of the remaining options as long as it wasn't the Chiefs. Of course, this is not a guarantee that Hopkins will be joining the franchise, but it does reveal that the team appears to be looking to make a big splash to open training camp.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



“The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — Will it come down to the Chiefs vs the Patriots for DeAndre Hopkins? 🤔“The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — @getnickwright Will it come down to the Chiefs vs the Patriots for DeAndre Hopkins? 🤔“The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — @getnickwright https://t.co/Rh97Cmsv6s

Free agent options for the Chiefs instead of DeAndre Hopkins

Dalvin Cook at New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

If the team fails to get the most valuable receiver on the market, there still remains a significant number of options for the franchise on offense. Dalvin Cook is still available, as is Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt. Leonard Fournette is also on the market, according to NFL trade rumors.

Cook is rumored to be looking for big-time money, but with running backs not costing as much as star receivers these days, with $28 million potentially opening up, it definitely does not mean the end of the shopping window.

Essentially, if the team misses out on DeAndre Hopkins, it might be able to get one or two players at running back as a consolation prize. Put simply, the AFC West appears to be in line to see at least one big name join the hegemon of the division.

In a year that most teams see a step back in terms of roster construction following a Super Bowl victory, could the roster instead see an improvement?

Poll : 0 votes