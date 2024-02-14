NFL Rumors: Chris Jones makes decision on Chiefs future during Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones highlights the free agency class this off-season. After the Chiefs and Jones agreed to a one-year, $19.5 million deal last off-season, Jones is set to become a free agent once the free agency period begins as his contract is up.

Jones is the heart and soul of the Chiefs' defense and has led their defense since arriving in the NFL in 2016.

With the Chiefs holding their celebration parade today, many Chiefs players were drinking and feeling bold on the microphone.

Jones took the mic and gave an update about his future with the team. He sounds like he won't be testing free agency after all.

"For those who want Chris Jones gone…I ain’t going nowhere, baby.... I will be here next year and the Year after!!”

Chris Jones' agent was quick to shut out his client's bold take during the parade. He posted this on X after Jones' comments:

How good has Chris Jones been in his NFL career?

Chris Jones during Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are the happiest of anyone to hear Chris Jones' stance on his NFL future.

Jones has become one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history and has been one of the best defensive linemen since entering the NFL in 2016.

Along the way to becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion, Jones has earned five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections. He's had three seasons where he's recorded at least 10+ sacks in a single season, which is a tough accomplishment for an interior defensive lineman to do.

In 123 games played, Jones has amassed 273 tackles, 75.5 sacks, 37 pass deflections, two interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Jones had a holdout last off-season due to not being able to get a long-term deal secured with the Chiefs. That led to the Chiefs re-working his current contract, paying him $19.5 million for the year.

Hopefully, the two have a smoother time negotiating this off-season, or they could head into the same trouble they went through last season.

