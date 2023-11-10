The New England Patriots' staggering run under head coach Bill Belichick's leadership, which yielded nine Super Bowl appearances and six Lombardi trophies, is firmly in the rearview window. The team is now staring at the prospect of a second straight season with a losing record and a third in four seasons.

Since Tom Brady's exit at the end of the 2019 season, the Patriots have played only one playoff game, losing 47-17 to division rivals Buffalo Bills. The wheels on Belichick's run in New England could come off the rails this season, with the Patriots currently boasting a 2-7 record and projected to pick fourth in the 2024 NFL draft.

Murmurs around the NFL circles are suggesting that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is looking to make a change at the head coach position to steer the franchise back to winning ways. If the team decides to move on from Belichick, Kraft may have to see another franchise icon head to the NFC South, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly interested in landing the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Buccaneers reporter Ira Kaufman outlined reasons why the move is a possibility. General manager Jason Licht worked with Belichick in New England, and the Buccaneers have a penchant for chasing big-name head coaches.

While it's only an idea, the possibility of Belichick following in Tom Brady's footsteps and heading to Tampa looms.

What is Bill Belichick's coaching record without Tom Brady?

Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick

Belichick enjoyed unprecedented success with Tom Brady in New England. However, the quarterback's seventh Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised questions about whether the head coach laid the foundation for the franchise's success or if the quarterback was responsible for the team's glories.

Belichick's record without Brady tilts the debate in the quarterback's favor. The head coach boasts a record of 82-97 without his future Hall of Famer. A damning stat.

How much money is Bill Belichick worth in 2023?

Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Belichick's record without Brady may be dodgy, but that hasn't affected his bank balance. The 71-year-old head coach is reportedly worth $60 million.

Most of Bill Belichick's earnings come through his dual role as the Patriots head coach and general manager. However, he has also done endorsements for Subway recently.