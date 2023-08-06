NFL Rumors: Cowboys remain ‘in mix’ to bring back Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier in the offseason. Ever since then the former Ohio State running back has been without a team.

As we approach the new NFL season, there have been reports that the Cowboys are still looking to get back Elliott on a much more team-friendly deal. However, they are facing competition from the likes of the New England Patriots and the New York Jets to get him back.

Here's what Jeff Howe of the Athletic wrote:

“The Patriots have remained highly interested in Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys are also in the mix to re-sign the 28-year-old, according to league sources. The New York Jets have also been in on Elliott.”

Should the Cowboys sign Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott: Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott due to the substantial sum of money he would have made in 2023. Back in 2019, Elliott signed a massive five-year deal worth $90 million, which made sense back then, but now due to his performances, but no team would offer the running back that much money now due to his performance.

The franchise now has the potential to re-sign their former top player on a lower salary, which makes sense for them. Elliott was among the leaders of the team, and is very close to Dak Prescott.

While Tony Pollard will remain the team's RB1, the 28-year-old free agent can play the role of the team's seasoned leader as the Cowboys strive for a Super Bowl victory.

It will be interesting to see how much the New England Patriots and the New York Jets are willing to offer Elliott, as that would dictate how the Cowboys approach this situation.

Ezekiel Elliott didn't have a great season in 2022

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

Elliott, once regarded as one of the NFL's most productive running backs, has declined dramatically in recent seasons. The extra work load he took on in his early years is now catching up with him.

In 15 games last season, he had 231 carries for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. Elliott averaged only 3.8 yards per carry and benefited much from the work done by Tony Pollard.

Aside from Pollard, the Cowboys currently have Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Ronald Jones as their running backs,