NFL Rumors: Ex-NFL GM hints at Bill Belichick being in mix to land with NFC East franchise

Since parting ways with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has only been officially considered for one head coaching position, and that was with the Atlanta Falcons. Only the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks have current open positions for head coach, and neither team is reportedly interested in hiring the 71-year-old. So, what could be Belichick's next move?

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday morning, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes Belichick could head back to the New York Giants in 2025.

“The biggest shadow he is going to cast is in East Rutherford, New Jersey,” Tannenbaum said. “He has a great relationship with the Mara family. The first time the Giants lose a game, Brian Daboll — whether it’s fair or unfair — is going to have to answer that question every press conference.”

Giants coach Brian Daboll had great success in 2022, his first with the club, even leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants struggled and finished with just a 6-11 record in 2023, bringing out the doubters.

If Brian Daboll and the Giants can't right the ship in 2024, Tannebaum believes a reunion with Belichick may be in store. Daboll's leadership has also been called into question after the departure of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who left after reportedly having a difference in opinion with the head coach.

Bill Belichick worked with the New York Giants from 1979 until 1990. He was first a special teams and defensive assistant and then was promoted to linebackers coach. From 1985 until 1990, he was the defensive coordinator for the Giants.

Adam Schefter believes Bill Belichick could be Andy Reid's replacement

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has said he has no plans to retire at the end of this year. However, the speculation around Reid's retirement plans continued circulating, and now a possible replacement has even been mentioned.

According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, if Andy Reid retires, Bill Belichick could be the next coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"If Andy Reid retires, Bill Belichick could be his replacement," Schefter said.

Schefter acknowledged that Reid isn't retiring yet but said that coaching the Chiefs would be the perfect scenario for Belichick, much like the New England Patriots during their dynasty.