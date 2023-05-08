NFL Rumors: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott becomes potential target for NFC South team

Ezekiel Elliot has spent his entire seven-year career so far with the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft and has been among the best running backs in the entire league during his time in Dallas.

The Cowboys made a difficult decision to released Ezekiel Elliot and terminate his contract at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season. This makes him an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his entire career. He's expected to have a relatively large market of interested teams, including at least one NFC South contender that has reportedly expressed interest.

According to NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering signing the former Cowboys superstar:

“The Bucs could be an option for him. I’m told they’re looking for an RB2 behind Rachaad White. The problem could be the money .. Bucs probably wouldn’t want to spend all that much, but could be an option there.”

Elliot's contract is likely the main reason why he was released by the Cowboys during the 2023 NFL offseason. He was scheduled to make a massive $11 million in 2023, making him the second-highest paid running back this year. He will almost definitely need to be willing to accept a much smaller contract if he wants to join a roster for the upcoming season.

The Buccaneers make sense as a potential landing spot, especially with Leonard Fournette departing the team for free agency this year. Ezekiel Elliot could potentially step in and fill some of the vacant touches left behind by Fournette.

Ezekiel Elliot can play a similar role with Buccaneers as he did with Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliot served as a workhorse back for the Dallas Cowboys, leading the NFL in touches twice. He ranked among the top 10 players in total carries last year, while sharing the backfield with Tony Pollard. Elliot did most of the dirty work between the tackles to keep Pollard fresh for the more explosive plays.

Zeke could potentially serve a similar role with the Buccaneers if they do in fact decide to sign him during the free agency period. This would allow young running back Rachaad White to excel on the perimeter and be used in featured plays. The Buccaneers also signed Chase Edmonds this year, who will likely serve as a pass-catching specialist. The three make sense as a trio sharing different offensive roles.

